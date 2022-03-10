news, local-news,

BENDIGO police are investigating a suspicious car fire in Long Gully. Criminal investigation unit Detective Acting Sergeant Andrew Hazelwood said police were first notified of the fire just after 8.15am, Thursday morning. He said a person passing by notified emergency services to the fire. MORE CRIME: Bendigo man arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said firefighters attended the fire and once on scene, found a single vehicle in flames and a large amount of smoke. "Crews quickly contained the fire and worked to make the scene safe before handing over to Victoria Police," the spokesperson said. The burnt out silver Holden Commodore was inspected by a number of officers and police say the investigation is continuing. MORE CRIME: Police would like to speak to any witnesses or seek possible dash-cam footage that may assist with their investigation. You can contact the Bendigo police station on 54481300 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

