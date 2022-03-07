news, local-news,

12pm Greater Bendigo cases rose slightly overnight, with the region recording 124 new COVID-19 cases - taking the total of active cases in the region to 920. Meanwhile the Macedon Ranges recorded 40 new cases and the Campaspe Shire recorded 55 - a jump of 20 new cases recorded on Sunday. The Buloke Shire recorded just one new case. The Central Goldfields Shire and the Mount Alexander Shire both recorded seven new cases. Earlier Victoria has recorded another 5645 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 39,094. The new cases recorded were made up of 4254 rapid-antigen tests and 1391 positive PCR test results. More news: Bendigo Ford Fun Run sees thousands run through Rosalind Park Another two people died with the virus. There were 227 people were in hospital, with 29 in ICU and seven on a ventilator. On Sunday, Greater Bendigo recorded 111 new cases yesterday while Buloke recorded one. Co-organiser Nigel Preston said it was a fabulous day for everyone involved with thousands of people taking part. "It was really amazing to see everyone get involved and I was reminded how much we really missed that during COVID-19 and it was amazing to have this all back," he said. Bendigo Police have warned the community that e-scooters are illegal. "E-scooters are illegal and there are no ifs, ands, or buts about that," Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said. Police regard use of an e-scooter on a public road or footpath in all other local government areas of Victoria as an illegal activity.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/5eb8784f-47b8-4b15-a64f-1dfb7e5a0d97.jpg/r10_0_3991_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg