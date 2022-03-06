COVID-19 numbers drop across the region

news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases overnight taking the total of active cases in the region to 918. Meanwhile the Macedon Rangers recorded 37 new cases and the Campaspe Shire recorded 35. More news: The Buloke Shire recorded just one new case. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 10 new cases while the Mount Alexander Shire recorded eight. Victorian COVID-19 new and active cases drop Victoria has recorded another 5,046 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to just under 40,000. The new cases recorded were made up of 3,290 rapid-antigen tests and 1,756 positive PCR test results. More news: Most stalking is family violence related, new report finds Another four people died with the virus. There were 219 people were in hospital, with 27 in ICU and seven on a ventilator. Greater Bendigo recorded 130 new cases yesterday while Buloke recorded zero. A woman has been taken to Bendigo Health after she was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. Bendigo Police Sergeant Michael Delaney said the woman was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing Specimen Hill Road in Golden Square around 10.30am. More news: Clean Up Australia Day also kicked off this weekend. In 2020, more than three billion single-use masks were thrown out across the globe every day, contributing to a significant portion of pandemic-related litter entering the environment. This year's focus is all about collecting single use face masks. Hundreds of residents across central Victoria participated in the initiative over the weekend, including one group in White Hills. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/27356336-fa8c-4808-8333-c0a177b1f3a7.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg