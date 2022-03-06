Bendigo Ford Fun Run sees thousands run through Rosalind Park

news, local-news, fun, run, bendigo, thousands, bendigo health

THOUSANDS of people hit the streets of Bendigo on Sunday to mark the first Bendigo Ford Fun Run event in many years. The event was cancelled in 2019 due to anti-terrorism costs, including the requirement for expensive bollards and concrete barriers along parts of the course and was again cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. More news: Family filled with gratitude for the care their mother received after she was struck by car in Golden Square The event has since changed hands and was organised by new company Rosalind Events, the brainchild of O'Keefe Challenge organiser Nigel Preston and Bendigo Cycling Classic organiser Geoff O'Sullivan. Mr Preston said it was a fabulous day for everyone involved. "It was really amazing to see everyone get involved and I was reminded how much we really missed that during COVID-19 and it was amazing to have this all back," he said. "There was lots of smiles at the start and finish line and we did hit our magical thousand target for our first year and that was a really great thing to achieve." It has been the first big event to be held in Bendigo since the beginning of the pandemic and Mr Preston said it was amazing to be getting back to some sense of normality. "I think it was hugely important that events like this are back after the last couple of years and we could really see that in the faces of everyone that came along," he said. "It felt like we were getting back to things pre-covid, getting back to events and seeing family and friends catching up and having a great day out. "It has been important for people to get back into the swing of things." Other news: Thousands of people entered events such as the 1km kids dash, 5km fun run and walk, 10km run, half marathon and 21.1km four-leg relay. "It's been so fabulous to see families and multi-generational families, like grandparents, grand kids, parents and all coming together and having a run," Mr Preston said. All money raised will go towards the children's ward at Bendigo Health. After a successful event, Mr Preston said the fun run would be coming back for a second consecutive year in 2023. "We will be back next year and we will be having it on the same weekend and we hope people enjoyed it so that they will come back next year and invite all their family and friends," he said. "We would like to thank sponsors, volunteers, participants and the hospital for taking a punt into a new initiative and putting their time and energy on a new venture."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/9f8e64d6-6ed7-4c1c-9d87-a891f4007ec7.jpg/r0_176_3540_2176_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg