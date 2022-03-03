news, local-news, news, maldon, maldon classic, bike fundraiser, health, Maldon hospital

Maldon will once again play host to a meaningful event on the weekend when classic steel bicycles are displayed and ridden. Whether it's an early piece of cycling history from the 1800s or a more recent steel frame from those artisans still producing steel bikes, there will be a solid representation across the eras at the Maldon Classic. On March 5 from 10.30am until 4.00pm, the town's Community Centre in Francis Street will be filled with classic bicycles with the hopes of raising money for the local hospital. MORE NEWS: Stolen Generation reparations welcome and urgently needed: Harradine "We are delighted that the Community Bank has again assisted us to support the hospital," organisor Peter Strang said. "Alongside Mount Alexander Shire's help with planning, traffic management and promotion, we can be proud that cycling is again helping people be active, fit and great contributors to what is the wonderful lifestyle around Maldon." Along with the show, riders will take to the road on Sunday morning from 9.30 am to ride either a 35 km loop or a 52 km loop, both coming back into town via Hamilton's Crossing. "Maldon and surrounds have so much to offer for cycling, from celebrating the history of bicycles to the natural beauty and opportunities that exist for road riding, gravel riding and mountain-biking," ride director Jim Knight said. OTHER STORIES: "We hope that this supported ride on the Sunday is the start of a permanent fixture on the Maldon calendar." As part of the preparation for the event, the Maldon Museum and Archives have been very supportive in digging out the history of cycling around the district. Full details can be obtained from the event website themaldonclassic.org or on Facebook by visiting The Maldon Classic. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/ba2965db-ecee-4677-b62f-a99709440387.jpg/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg