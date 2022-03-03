Bendigo Health urges patients to not visit their ED unless seriously ill

news, local-news, news, local, health

BENDIGO Health has asked for only the most ill of patients to visit it's emergency department as the hospital is experiencing a busy period. The organisation posted on social media earlier today saying that their emergency department was "extremely busy" and only the most ill and injured patients would be seen first. Other news: Gunman pleads guilty to home invasion while on parole A Bendigo Health spokeswoman said if your condition was not an emergency than people should contact their local GP or nurse-on-call services as there could be long wait times. The call comes as the state recorded over 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 41,660. More news: Bendigo Hospital is currently caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, seven of those are in the respiratory ward and one is intensive care. For nurse-on-call services call 1300 60 60 24. If you or your family member is seriously ill and need immediate attention call 000.

