news, local-news, dja dja wurrung, traditional owners, raylene harradine

AN INDIGENOUS leader has welcomed a state government redress scheme for Stolen Generation survivors but warned time was running out for those who are terminally ill. Under the reforms, members of the Stolen Generation would be able to access financial reparations, healing support and an apology from the state. The news has been welcomed by the First Nations Assembly, an elected body with the historic task of setting Indigenous Treaty negotiations in motion. The Assembly has been pressing for reparations ever since its launch. More news: One patient in intensive care as Greater Bendigo records more than 170 cases Raylene Harradine represents Bendigo and the wider north west region on the assembly. She was still digesting news that a redress scheme and apologies were being launched on Thursday afternoon. "It is important to the individuals affected. It means a lot to them," Ms Harradine said. The redress scheme would help people dealing with the ongoing effects of their experiences, she said. For many, the state's recognition of those experiences would bring them comfort. "I just hope it makes our community feel a little bit better," Ms Harradine said. She only hoped that the state would act quickly. Many members of the Stolen Generation had already died before they had seen such recognition from Victoria. More news: Bendigo Health urges patients to not visit its ED unless seriously ill The government has confirmed it wants to prioritise applications from terminally and critically ill people, including with "interim payments". Applications for reparations packages are expected to open at the end of the month under the $155 million government plan. People who were removed by state and non-government agencies before 1977 will be eligible for financial reparations of up to $100,000, along with a personal apology and other support. The government pointed to a 2018 survey that found many members of the Stolen Generation still suffer health, social and economic disadvantage after Victorian authorities forcibly removed children from families. Up to 70 per cent of them rely on welfare and more than half live with a disability or a chronic health condition, the same survey found. First Nations Assembly co-chair Geraldine Atkinson said that nothing could ever heal the trauma of governments stealing children from families. "But the package announced today will go some way to helping people address the disadvantage caused by the inhumane practices our people have been subjected to," Auntie Atkinson said. Premier Daniel Andrews said healing and reconciliation was not just about talk, but walking on a pathway towards Treaty. "Only by righting the wrongs of our past, and addressing ongoing injustices, can we achieve a fairer and stronger future," he said. - With AAP Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/c06fefd7-4fd6-4c6e-a4ca-969a9597980c.jpg/r0_234_5568_3380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg