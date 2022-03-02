Golf: Martin heads to Thailand, Herbert set for Arnold Palmer Invitational

news, local-news,

Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin will be in action this week at the Thailand International Series. Martin is one of many to receive an invite to compete at the International Series Thailand that is being held at the iconic Black Mountain Golf Club in the country's Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The field this weeks includes several of the world's top ranked players which includes several other Australians - Josh Younger, Wade Ormsby, Scott Hend, Andrew Dodt, Todd Sinnott, Travis Smyth, Jake Higginbottom, Daniel Fox, Will Heffernan, Scott Strange, Ben Eccles, Cory Crawford and Kevin Yuan. Martin tees up at 11am AEDT on Thursday morning alongside Angelo Que and Yosuke Asaji. Sport news: Opting to travel to Thailand to compete on the Asian Tour - Martin will not defend his TPS Sydney title which is being held this week. On his way to victory last year Martin equalled a world record, fired a career-low round and scored a breakthrough professional win on the PGA Tour of Australasia, The Neangar Park golfer came from eight shots behind with one round to play to win - boosted by four eagles in his first nine holes to equal the world record for most eagles in one round in a professional event. His score of 61 is believed to be the lowest final round to win in the history of the PGA Tour of Australasia and he joins the likes of Gordon Brand Jnr (1986), Willie Wood (1990), Scott McCarron (1995), Mikko Ilonen (2003) and Haotong Li (2019) to record four eagles in a single round on a major tour. Meanwhile, over in the United States fellow Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert is entered to compete in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. The field includes 30 of the world's top 50 golfers that will compete for a share of the $16.5m AUD prize pool. The course features plenty of water and sand hazards which will capture any wayward shots - historically winners of the tournament have excelled with strong iron play. Herbert tees up at 11.43pm AEDT on Thursday alongside Branden Grace and Keith Mitchell.

