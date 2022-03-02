In-form cyclists to face-off in Champion of Champions Wheelrace

sport, local-sport, cycling, Bendigo, Wheelrace, champions

THE Champion of Champions Wheelrace is feature event at Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track program. A field of 24 will contest the 1600m wheelrace which is sponsored by Smartline Personal Mortgage Advisers. Qualification for the Champion of Champions Wheelrace was based on points earned in this season's wheelrace finals on the Barnard Street track. The consistent Toby McCaig led the points tally on 32 points from Nate Hadden, 26; and Jade Maddern, 25. Also in the title race are this season's Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace winner Blake Agnoletto, and Caps Cup holder Daniel Bucknall. Iesha Humber has qualified along with Belinda Bailey, and the brilliant Alessia McCaig who is now based in Adelaide at the AIS but is heading back for this weekend's Austral Wheelrace in Melbourne. Read more: Bendigo cycling identity lands Chinese coaching job Other riders to watch include Justin Leske, Emerson Julian, and Zaren Fong-Sutton. A dual winner of the Caps Cup, Isaac Buckell is a strong contender if he does line up. If any of the 24 finalists cannot race, the next rider on the points list will be offered a place in the final. Racing will also include the Crystal Classic women's 1000m wheelrace. Champion of Champions 1600m wheelrace finalists and their points tally: Toby McCaig 32; Nate Hadden 26; Jade Maddern 25; Jamie Coles, Justin Leske 21; Blake Agnoletto 20; Angus Gill, Emerson Julian 19; Zac Gartside, Belinda Bailey, Iesha Humber 18; Kade Killeen, Zaren Fong-Sutton 17; Mitch Barrow, Alessia McCaig 12; Robert Gartside, Isaac Buckell 11; Steve Rooney, Daniel Bucknall 10; Jarrod Cook 9; Ned Pollard, Victor Cook, Matt Brain 8. Next in the order on seven points are Harrison Knight, Sam Buckell, Scott Keating, Leshae Maddern, and Montana Collier. The night's action starts with the junior scratch races from 6.30pm. Senior racing includes points score and scratch races. It's free entry for spectators. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/dfa78846-98e6-4f8e-a680-b3249c73c8d2.jpg/r0_90_2021_1232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg