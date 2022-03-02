Bendigo district golf results Feb 19-27
Axedale
- Thursday February 24 (4BBB Stableford)
Men:
Placings: E. Lowndes/W. McFarlane (27) 48, E. Rogers/B. Fry (25) 47, J. White (16) 45, R. McGibbon (16) 45, R. Perkins (28) 45, K. Moore (28) 45, J. McCullagh/A. Galea (21) 45
NTP: M. Purdon (1st), S. Bilardi (1st), R. Connelly (3rd second shot), E. Rogers (3rd second shot), E. Lowndes (6th), G. Harrop (18th)
- Friday February 25 (12-Hole 4BBB)
Women:
Winner: B. Winther/A. Whiting 33
Runner-up: M. Dunn/M. Edgar 30
- Saturday February 26 (Two Person Mixed Ambrose/Stableford)
Two Person Mixed Amrbose (Nett):
Winners: J. Kennedy/ P. Hoskin (5) 60 (Bob and Lorraine Gunn Trophy)
Runners-up: J. Edgar/M. Edgar (14.75) 61.250, P. Elvey/L. Elvey (8.5) 64.500
Rundown: M. Kesper/D. Kesper (11.25) 64.750
Women:
Overall: A. Bodinnar (26) 18
Men:
A-Grade: B. Retallick (12) 41, M. Gill (2) 39, J. Kinkade (5) 38
B-Grade: I. Martin (19) 39, M. Pittock (14) 38, T. Hopley (14) 37
C-Grade: R. Galbraith (21) 40, R. Kinkade (33) 37, R. Perkins (31) 35
Overall: A. Schaeche (6) 38, S. Lee (9) 38, G. Fitzgerald (18) 37, C. Lee (14) 36, P. Wilkinson (19) 36, M. Skahill (18) 36, G. Kerr (19) 35, P. Watson (10) 35
Bendigo
- Saturday February 19 (Stableford)
A-Grade: T. Fitzpatrick (10) 43 c/b, M. Chandler (9) 43
B-Grade: J. Allan (18) 40 c/b, R. Woodman (14) 40
C-Grade: T. Belfrage (19) 42, J. Murphy (24) 40 c/b
NTP: B. Duncan (5th), J. Allan (5th), K. Gibbs (5th), A. Smith (11th), B. Salter (12th), G. Body (17th)
- Sunday February 20 (Stableford)
Overall: S. Rothacker (8) 37 c/b, T. Lynch (29) 37 c/b, A. Kelly (20) 37, B. Wilson (-2) 36 c/b, B. Duncan (7) 36 c/b, R. Connaughton (4) 36, A. Carter (8) 34 c/b, T. Harvey (2) 34 c/b, D. Dawson (6) 34, M. O' Donnell (6) 34
NTP: T. Harvey (12th)
- Tuesday February 22 (Stableford)
Women:
A-Grade: S. Thorpe (22) 38 c/b, J. Bilkey (6) 38 c/b
B-Grade: J. Hay (39) 33, S. Wheeler (31) 32 c/b
Placings: J. Goode (22) 38, S. Rothacker (8) 36, N. Wallace (20) 34, T. Jefferies (19) 33 c/b, A. Brebnet (11) 33 c/b
NTP: J. Goode (5th), D. Roberts (5th), J. Bilkey (16th), S. Rothacker (17th)
- Wednesday February 23 (4BBB Stableford)
Overall: A. Jakubans/D. Lobb 49, J. Mahady/P. Harrison 47 c/b, J. Keating/D. Kulbars47
Placings: M. Smith/F. Keating 46 c/b, W. Brown/D. Vanston 46, T. Seboa/ L. Kofoed 45 c/b, D. Conder/L. Dean 45 c/b
NTP: J. Mahady (5th), D. Kulbars (12th), M. Lewis (17th)
- Thursday February 24 (Four Person Pottose Stableford)
Women:
Winner: D.Jackson/J. Foley/D. Roberts/N. Wallace 57
Runner-up: J Treyvaud, L. Raftery, L. Hall, S Wheeler 51
NTP: A. Kelly (12th), D. Roberts (12th), L. Harding (16th), G. Taylor (17th)
9 Holes: Y. O'Neill 14
Belvoir Park
- Wednesday February 23 (4BBB Stableford)
Women:
Winner: D. Bolton/L. Turnbull 46
Runner-up: J. Gunn/W. Hegarty 43
Mixed:
Winner: S. Mahlstedt/R. Mahlstedt 47
Runner-up: B. Lynch/J. Lynch
Men:
A-Grade: B. Josey/D. Pollard 49
Runner-up: G. Beames/T. Chisholm 45 c/b
B-Grade: K. Yates/A. Besley 47
Runner-up: K. Purdon/N. Dewhurst 46
NTP: J. Farrell (3rd), J. Harris (3rd), G. Martin (8th), B. Evans (11th)
- Saturday February 26 (Stableford/ Summer Cup R5)
Men:
A-Grade: M. Smith (5) 40, M. Tatt (4) 37
B-Grade: N. Facey (15) 42, L. Kramer (19) 39
C-Grade: P. Duffy (22) 42, D. Patterson (36) 38
NTP: D. Caulfield (3rd), D. Birt (11th), M. Tatt (16th), J. Roberts (15th)
Women:
Winner: J. Roberts 40
Runner-up: G. Martin 35
NTP: J. Roberts (3rd)
Marong
- Tuesday February 22 (Par/Stableford)
Men:
Winner: L. Waith (16) -1
Runner-up: J. Mazzarella -2 c/b over A. Collins -2 and A. Giblett -2
Comp ball: A. Collins
NTP: J. Mazzarella (16th)
Women:
Winner: H. Ward (28) 37
Runner-up: S. Coghill (31) 33
NTP: M. Kiel (1st and 16th)
Neangar Park
Wednesday February 23 (Stableford)
Women:
A-Grade: A. Harris (19) 38
B-Grade: J. Bryan (29) 36
Placings: M. Green (20) 36 c/b, J. Hammond (18) 36 c/b, E. King (23) 35, B. Campbell (11) 34 c/b, J. Flaherty (36) 34 c/b
NTP: J. Hammond (3rd), J. Brown (16th)
- Thursday February 24 (Stableford)
Men:
A-Grade: S. Wheeler (9) 44, R. Holmberg (10) 38 c/b
B-Grade: I. Turk (18) 37 c/b, P. Tucker (130 37 c/b
C-Grade: B. O' Donnell (22) 44, H. Lee (25) 40 c/b
Placings: R. Bullingham (23) 40, S. Landry (23) 39. M. Barnes (6) 38 c/b, D. Short (12) 38 c/b
- Saturday February 26 (Par)
A-Grade: B. Furphy (-2) +4, P. Straughen (7) +3
B-Grade: A. Rogers (11) +6, T. Fishlock (11) +3
C-Grade: K. Allen (17) +2, S. Harreman (17) +1 c/b
D-Grade: J. Ford (19) +4, R. McMaster (25) +3
Placings: C. Rochester (6) +3 c/b, B. Smith (1) +2 c/b, C. Gardner (13) +2, J. Dixon (-2) +2 c/b, R. Spence (7) +2 c/b, S. Trowell (11) +2, M. Spinelli (21) +1 c/b
NTP: M. Burke (3rd), B. Gunn (7th), T. Williams (10th), J. Brown (12th), J. Mellington (16th)
- Sunday February 27 (Stableford)
A-Grade: C. Rochester (6) 35, D. Lockhart (6) 34
B-Grade: N. Leed (13) 42, D. Ruffell (10) 36
C-Grade: T. Eckhardt (20) 43, A. Akerstrom (20) 33
Placings: S. Jordan (13) 35 c/b, T. Williams (Scr) 33 c/b
