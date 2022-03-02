Bendigo district golf results Feb 19-27

sport, local-sport,

Men: Placings: E. Lowndes/W. McFarlane (27) 48, E. Rogers/B. Fry (25) 47, J. White (16) 45, R. McGibbon (16) 45, R. Perkins (28) 45, K. Moore (28) 45, J. McCullagh/A. Galea (21) 45 NTP: M. Purdon (1st), S. Bilardi (1st), R. Connelly (3rd second shot), E. Rogers (3rd second shot), E. Lowndes (6th), G. Harrop (18th) Women: Winner: B. Winther/A. Whiting 33 Runner-up: M. Dunn/M. Edgar 30 Two Person Mixed Amrbose (Nett): Winners: J. Kennedy/ P. Hoskin (5) 60 (Bob and Lorraine Gunn Trophy) Runners-up: J. Edgar/M. Edgar (14.75) 61.250, P. Elvey/L. Elvey (8.5) 64.500 Rundown: M. Kesper/D. Kesper (11.25) 64.750 Women: Overall: A. Bodinnar (26) 18 Men: A-Grade: B. Retallick (12) 41, M. Gill (2) 39, J. Kinkade (5) 38 B-Grade: I. Martin (19) 39, M. Pittock (14) 38, T. Hopley (14) 37 C-Grade: R. Galbraith (21) 40, R. Kinkade (33) 37, R. Perkins (31) 35 Overall: A. Schaeche (6) 38, S. Lee (9) 38, G. Fitzgerald (18) 37, C. Lee (14) 36, P. Wilkinson (19) 36, M. Skahill (18) 36, G. Kerr (19) 35, P. Watson (10) 35 A-Grade: T. Fitzpatrick (10) 43 c/b, M. Chandler (9) 43 B-Grade: J. Allan (18) 40 c/b, R. Woodman (14) 40 C-Grade: T. Belfrage (19) 42, J. Murphy (24) 40 c/b NTP: B. Duncan (5th), J. Allan (5th), K. Gibbs (5th), A. Smith (11th), B. Salter (12th), G. Body (17th) Overall: S. Rothacker (8) 37 c/b, T. Lynch (29) 37 c/b, A. Kelly (20) 37, B. Wilson (-2) 36 c/b, B. Duncan (7) 36 c/b, R. Connaughton (4) 36, A. Carter (8) 34 c/b, T. Harvey (2) 34 c/b, D. Dawson (6) 34, M. O' Donnell (6) 34 NTP: T. Harvey (12th) Women: A-Grade: S. Thorpe (22) 38 c/b, J. Bilkey (6) 38 c/b B-Grade: J. Hay (39) 33, S. Wheeler (31) 32 c/b Placings: J. Goode (22) 38, S. Rothacker (8) 36, N. Wallace (20) 34, T. Jefferies (19) 33 c/b, A. Brebnet (11) 33 c/b NTP: J. Goode (5th), D. Roberts (5th), J. Bilkey (16th), S. Rothacker (17th) Overall: A. Jakubans/D. Lobb 49, J. Mahady/P. Harrison 47 c/b, J. Keating/D. Kulbars47 Placings: M. Smith/F. Keating 46 c/b, W. Brown/D. Vanston 46, T. Seboa/ L. Kofoed 45 c/b, D. Conder/L. Dean 45 c/b NTP: J. Mahady (5th), D. Kulbars (12th), M. Lewis (17th) Women: Winner: D.Jackson/J. Foley/D. Roberts/N. Wallace 57 Runner-up: J Treyvaud, L. Raftery, L. Hall, S Wheeler 51 NTP: A. Kelly (12th), D. Roberts (12th), L. Harding (16th), G. Taylor (17th) 9 Holes: Y. O'Neill 14 Women: Winner: D. Bolton/L. Turnbull 46 Runner-up: J. Gunn/W. Hegarty 43 Mixed: Winner: S. Mahlstedt/R. Mahlstedt 47 Runner-up: B. Lynch/J. Lynch Men: A-Grade: B. Josey/D. Pollard 49 Runner-up: G. Beames/T. Chisholm 45 c/b B-Grade: K. Yates/A. Besley 47 Runner-up: K. Purdon/N. Dewhurst 46 NTP: J. Farrell (3rd), J. Harris (3rd), G. Martin (8th), B. Evans (11th) Men: A-Grade: M. Smith (5) 40, M. Tatt (4) 37 B-Grade: N. Facey (15) 42, L. Kramer (19) 39 C-Grade: P. Duffy (22) 42, D. Patterson (36) 38 NTP: D. Caulfield (3rd), D. Birt (11th), M. Tatt (16th), J. Roberts (15th) Women: Winner: J. Roberts 40 Runner-up: G. Martin 35 NTP: J. Roberts (3rd) Sport news: Men: Winner: L. Waith (16) -1 Runner-up: J. Mazzarella -2 c/b over A. Collins -2 and A. Giblett -2 Comp ball: A. Collins NTP: J. Mazzarella (16th) Women: Winner: H. Ward (28) 37 Runner-up: S. Coghill (31) 33 NTP: M. Kiel (1st and 16th) Wednesday February 23 (Stableford) Women: A-Grade: A. Harris (19) 38 B-Grade: J. Bryan (29) 36 Placings: M. Green (20) 36 c/b, J. Hammond (18) 36 c/b, E. King (23) 35, B. Campbell (11) 34 c/b, J. Flaherty (36) 34 c/b NTP: J. Hammond (3rd), J. Brown (16th) Men: A-Grade: S. Wheeler (9) 44, R. Holmberg (10) 38 c/b B-Grade: I. Turk (18) 37 c/b, P. Tucker (130 37 c/b C-Grade: B. O' Donnell (22) 44, H. Lee (25) 40 c/b Placings: R. Bullingham (23) 40, S. Landry (23) 39. M. Barnes (6) 38 c/b, D. Short (12) 38 c/b A-Grade: B. Furphy (-2) +4, P. Straughen (7) +3 B-Grade: A. Rogers (11) +6, T. Fishlock (11) +3 C-Grade: K. Allen (17) +2, S. Harreman (17) +1 c/b D-Grade: J. Ford (19) +4, R. McMaster (25) +3 Placings: C. Rochester (6) +3 c/b, B. Smith (1) +2 c/b, C. Gardner (13) +2, J. Dixon (-2) +2 c/b, R. Spence (7) +2 c/b, S. Trowell (11) +2, M. Spinelli (21) +1 c/b NTP: M. Burke (3rd), B. Gunn (7th), T. Williams (10th), J. Brown (12th), J. Mellington (16th) A-Grade: C. Rochester (6) 35, D. Lockhart (6) 34 B-Grade: N. Leed (13) 42, D. Ruffell (10) 36 C-Grade: T. Eckhardt (20) 43, A. Akerstrom (20) 33 Placings: S. Jordan (13) 35 c/b, T. Williams (Scr) 33 c/b Please submit all golf results via email to anthony.pinda@bendigoadvertiser.com.au Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/bdb74928-24be-4946-8072-c4a715f285a0.jpg/r0_196_3900_2400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg