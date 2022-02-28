Labour Day weekend Bendigo Gift added to Victorian Athletic League calendar

news, local-news,

The Victorian Athletic League has confirmed the Bendigo Gift will go ahead this Labour Day weekend. VAL executive officer Taylah Perry said the organisation was thrilled to be able to bring an athletics event to Bendigo. "It's been challenging to get events off the ground recently but luckily we've pretty much been able to have all of the scheduled races so far this season," Perry said. "Bendigo Gift was one of the last we were able to confirm and now that it's all locked in we couldn't be happier to have an event for Bendigo athletes and other competitors from across the state." Related: Bendigo Madison blow: cycling carnival cancelled again Traditionally held alongside the Bendigo International Madison at Tom Flood Sports Centre - this year it will be held as a standalone event at the La Trobe University Bendigo Athletics Complex on Saturday March 12 "There's more than 50 years of history running the Gift alongside the Madison which unfortunately isn't going ahead in 2022, however, we are hopeful we will have the two events back together next year." Perry said since the COVID-19 pandemic began it had been challenging to run the usual calendar athletics of events. "It has certainly made it all the more trickier but we've been working with support from the council to have this event at LUBAC and regardless we're just happy to hold an event in Bendigo." Feature events at the 2022 Bendigo Gift include the men's and women's 100m sprints, 400m races and many others. In addition, the VAL is partnering with Little Athletics to host races for juniors as well as under-14 events. Perry said plenty of athletes had already entered several of the events. "We only announced the event was going ahead late last week and already we've received plenty of entries and a great response from our members across social media who are very grateful to know the event is happening," she said. "The VAL board has put in a lot of hard work to ensure the Bendigo Gift goes ahead and we are very appreciative of all the athletes who enter and support the event." Related: Plenty break season bests at Bendigo athletics meet The race meet includes several bonuses for entrants and winners who must confirm their attendance by Friday March 4. "There's only one week left to enter - which is a shorter time-frame than usual - but no doubt they will come flooding in this week," Perry said. Race List

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/4bd6592f-799f-49db-b6b0-fa9ddfcfe01d.jpg/r353_681_5215_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg