news, local-news,

A LINE-UP of Bendigo events will help the region's businesses recover from two years of pandemic-related inactivty. City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said he believed the recovery was turning a corner as the opening of the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition edged closer. "It's really important that we all pull together to aid and support recovery," he said. "(You only need to) think back on the last two years of destruction and the enormous economic loss for the businesses - the accommodation providers, hospitality, retail, you name it, who wasn't effected? Read more: Groovin the Moo line-up released as festival eyes return after two years "Across the state, it's billions of dollars. This is not a minor economic impact, it's been very destructive. We know, businesses in all sectors have got a long way to come back, because it's billions of dollars (of loss across the state). "I think this time around, it feels like we have turned a corner, which is fantastic as a state and nation but, more importantly, for Greater Bendigo." As side from the Elvis exhibition, Mr Karamaloudis said there were a number of major events lined up for Bendigo in the coming months to strengthen the recovery and make back the billions Victoria has lost in the past two years. "This is why we have to have a vibrant events sector and major events outside Elvis are alive and well," he said. "We have a very healthy portfolio lined up and locked in ready to come back in to Greater Bendigo. "The Lost Trades Fair is one and it's pre-sale tickets have never been bigger. Last we spoke with organisers it was nearing 3000 pre-sale tickets, that'll be huge. On The Hop is pretty much sold out, we have major sporting events lined up and the Easter Festival is preparing for the delivery of a full festival. "As we move forward, I am very confident events, festivals, galleries and theatre programs are very well populated and it should be a particularly good year for tourism." Read more: Council seeks power to move homeless people out of Huntly park Mr Karamaloudis said pre-sale tickets sold ahead of the Elvis exhibition's opening had exceeded expectations. "Pre-sales have surpassed our expectations. Last time we looked it was significantly over 10,000 tickets, that's a good start because people are voting with their feet and have got their tickets," he said. "Across the lifespan of the Elvis exhibition, we're hoping it is at least on par with Marilyn Monroe exhibition, which was at least 140,000 visitors. We are very confident Elvis be well received." The Elvis exhibition has been bolstered by the new VIVA Bendigo campaign that sees local businesses provide Elvis-themed experiences. "The launch of the VIVA Bendigo campaign, we feel, will inject a huge amount of interest back into the city," he said. "We have got an Australian exclusive in Elvis: Direct From Graceland, which is super exciting, but what is just as important is the activations and what can you do outside of going to the gallery." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/69d9baf2-2a2f-40e6-a71b-856dcb2707d4.jpg/r0_227_4556_2801_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg