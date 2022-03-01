news, local-news,

Rosalind Park will light up its piazza with glittering letters to celebrate the Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition. Spelling out "VIVA Bendigo" and inspired by Elvis film Viva Las Vegas, the piazza display will light up every night of the exhibition as other Bendigo businesses launch Elvis inspired experiences of their own. The steel letters stand 2.1 metres high and were created at the Bendigo Tramways workshop. Each letter bares the lyrics to some of Elvis' favourite songs. Read more: Council seeks power to move homeless people out of Huntly park More than 30 Elvis-themed experiences and events are planned for the city with many hospitality businesses will be offering Elvis-inspired menus and drinks from cocktails to beers or special events. Among the other experiences set to launch during March are an interactive display at The Conservatory in Rosalind Park, a series of events at the Engine Room to celebrate music inspired by Elvis and free activities in Hargreaves Mall are also planned, including music performances from Blues and Roots musicians, family fun activation, along with regular Elvis movies screenings. Bendigo Tourism members have also created themed menus, fashion, accessories, desserts, cocktails, attractions and experiences including the Shake Rattle and Roll Cocktail Tram that will run each Saturday during the exhibition, regular Elvis movie nights at Star Cinema, a Vegas-inspired wedding venue at Hustler and Bendigo-made souvenirs at the Bendigo Visitor Centre. Read more: Groovin the Moo line-up released as festival eyes return after two years Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the exhibition would give the region a sense of optimism as the city looks to reinvigorate its tourism market and help local businesses recover. "The VIVA Bendigo marketing campaign is bringing Elvis fever to the region with fun experiences, events and attractions, together with themed food and drink menus fit for a king," Cr Metcalf said. "With different themed night activations and plenty of selfie-spots for people to enjoy and share, this campaign will be a great way to encourage visitors to stay longer in our region and add Greater Bendigo to the diary as a must-see destination over the coming months." Elvis: Direct from Graceland opens at Bendigo Art Gallery on March 19 with Elvis' former wife Priscilla Presley to visit Bendigo to open the exhibition. The VIVA Bendigo campaign will be one of many events and experiences planned for the Bendigo region as it continues with its economic recovery following two years of pandemic-related challenges. Bendigo Tourism Board chair Kath Bolitho said the campaign was something all types of businesses could join. "There's expectation that Bendigo will come alive with a theme (during a major exhibition) - we are really good at it," she said. "What I think is great is these kind of campaigns is that they are not just for big businesses. Every level of business can get involved. "There is also a lot of expectation from businesses that they will be involved. It's not 'should I?', it's 'I must be involved' because they know it is beneficial." Celebrant Steph Di Palma will make herself available for Las Vegas-style weddings at Hustler. "I've always wanted to collaborate with the Hustler crew and I have always wanted to do some sort of chapel situation at Hustler," she said. "It fits so well, you know it would attract cool type of people who want to strip back (the experience) and make it about them with good food and drinks. "I can do legal weddings - I'm equipped for that - but it is a chance to also have people come over for mock wedding or vowel renewals. You can have fun with it. Legal weddings will have to touch base with at least a month or six before the wedding date to (register paperwork). "(I want) a super, no stress (experience) for the couple and am open to weddings anywhere and everywhere. But getting hitched and then having a burger and cocktail sounds fun." For the full Viva Bendigo program visit bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/89553c1a-28ef-4b7d-8f98-7b3eaae5066b.jpg/r0_107_1703_1069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg