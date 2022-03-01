news, local-news,

A BENDIGO woman has narrowly avoided prison for her role in a terrifying home invasion. Jessica Ann Parker, aged 22, has been ordered to undergo a community corrections order for the attack on a house at Strathfieldsaye on June 23, 2020. Judge Claire Quin said the offence carried a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, but Parker had pleaded guilty and given valuable information to the prosecution which entitled her to a discount on her sentence. More news: Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition following truck rollover Judge Quin said she would have imposed a five-year jail term with a three-year non parole period if Parker had not pleaded guilty. "Your offending occurred in the context of a financial dispute for the purchase of a car," she said. Judge Quin said Parker had gone to the house with a man who was armed with a double-barreled sawed off shotgun. He fired the gun and yelled "you owe me money! Where's my f***ing money!" and kicked in the door. "He was followed by you," Judge Quin said to Parker. "You started going through things lying on the lounge room floor. Your co-accused raised the gun and pointed it at her (the victim) eyes and her foot." Judge Quin said that Parker, who worked briefly as a waitress but is unemployed, had shouted at the gunman to hit the victim in the face and shoot her foot. "The unprovoked entry into a private home can only be described as terrifying for the victims. Though you thought the threats would not be carried out - the victims did not know that," she said. More news: Judge Quin said the victims - a woman and a man - had been very badly affected by the experience and had quit the Strathfieldsaye property soon after the home invasion. "Both were subjected to a terrifying ordeal. He has had to leave his home. She suffers from great stress... anxiety holds her back and she feels unsafe," she said. "This has been over a considerably small amount of money." The court had earlier been told the female victim had owed a debt of $200 to the gunman for the purchase of a car and he had become impatient to recover the funds. The woman had been paying for the $1600 car by installments and had been allowed to take possession of it with $200 outstanding. She struggled to pay the full amount and had some misgivings about the condition of the vehicle. The gunman threatened her via text message before carrying out the home invasion. Judge Quin said Parker had played a lesser role than the gunman, had no prior convictions and had reasonable prospects of rehabilitation. She had pleaded guilty to one charge of home invasion and one count of common assault. Judge Quin ordered Parker to serve an 18-month community corrections order, perform 75 hours of community service work and undergo a mental health assessment and treatment.

