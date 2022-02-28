Man assaulted during attempted robbery in Bendigo

news, local-news,

A MAN has been assaulted during an attempted robbery in Bendigo last week. A Bendigo Police spokesperson said they were now appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dash cam footage following the incident. More crime news: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing They said at approximately 11pm on Saturday, February 19, a 52-year-old Bendigo man was walking home along Barnard Street in Bendigo when a teenage male offender allegedly demanded money and then assaulted him. It's believed the incident occurred between Old Violet and Honeysuckle Street, Bendigo. More crime news: Apparent bike shop break-in, offenders on the run as police investigate The offender is approximately 18-years-old and was in the company of two other teenage females. Investigators are keen to speak to the teenagers and anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Bendigo Police Station at 5448 1300. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

