THREE North Bendigo sporting clubs have united in the push for a $7 million redevelopment of the North Bendigo Recreation Reserve. The North Bendigo Football Netball Club, Bendigo Cricket Club and Golden City Soccer Club have joined forces tin the 'Unite the North' campaign, for new facilities at the North Bendigo Oval and Shadforth Park. Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, Mayor Andrea Metcalf and local councillors are due to attend today's launch to show their support. Unite The North chair Andrew Gibbs said the three clubs have all backed the City of Greater Bendigo's masterplan for the redevelopment of the North Bendigo Recreation Reserve. More news: Maiden Gully residents organise to unite with Ukraine during Bendigo peace rally "We've been working with council on the masterplan and we now want to make our local politicians, our club members and the North Bendigo community aware of the plans and the need for funding," Mr Gibbs said. "The North Bendigo Oval clubrooms were built in 1970 and have been in need of replacement for many years. The plan is to replace this building with modern, accessible facilities that include change rooms for footy and netball players, and a multipurpose community and function space. "The club rooms at Shadforth Park, which are currently used by all three clubs, would be refitted to bring it up to the required standards and would become Golden City's clubrooms shared with Swordcraft Bendigo." More news: Bendigo council blocks push for independent review The three clubs have a combined membership of more than 1000, and the oval and soccer pitches are used by other clubs and local residents. "The redevelopment of the North Bendigo Recreation Reserve will strengthen our clubs' connections to its members and the local community. It will provide more opportunities for people to participate in sport," Mr Gibbs said. "The local community will also benefit from an upgrade to the existing playground and landscape improvements that include a section of the Ironbark Gully Trail." He said the City has recognised the need for investment in recreation facilities in North Bendigo and had advocated for funding in the 2021-2025 Greater Bendigo Council Plan . "Although most of the funding will come from local, state and federal government, our clubs are also raising funds to support the redevelopment." More news: Terrifying Strathfieldsaye home invasion motivated by car sale Members of the three sporting organisations and the community can show their support for the Unite the North campaign by buying a Unite The North membership. Memberships include Unite the North merchandise, $1,000 prize draw tickets and an honour board. Mr Gibbs said the campaign organisers would also seek corporate sponsorship and broader support for the redevelopment of the popular community sporting precinct. For further information and membership packages visit gofundme.com/unitethenorth and the North Bendigo Football Netball Club, Bendigo Cricket Club and Golden City Soccer Club Facebook pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

