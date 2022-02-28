news, local-news, local, subcriberonly, goodnews

"I just love music in general," Augustine Leung said. And his dedication shows. "I love the history behind it. I love the stories of the composers, the pieces themselves, the different rhythms and melodies that flow," he said. Music is in Augustine's DNA. Augustine, 16, was born into a musical family. His dad played the oboe, sung in a Hong Kong children's choir, and toured Europe as a Soprano singer. His aunt is a piano teacher and his her sister, Lauren, is a piano player too. READ MORE: He started playing piano when he was three and his parents instilled a practice routine into him which he soon realised "beared fruits." It's impossible for Augustine to pick just one favourite composer, he admires a lot of them. His favourite classical piano eras are the romantic and 20th century, and he enjoys Beethoven who has a mix of classical and romantic. Augustine has maintained a balanced structure to his piano by practising 60 to 90 minutes a day. His hard work was rewarded when he was awarded with a Piano Licentiate Performance Diploma (LMusA). OTHER NEWS: The diploma is usually awarded to experienced paid professionals and is difficult to obtain. To get the diploma, hopefuls must sit a three hour written exam that involves writing harmonies, creating a melody for a poem, and having knowledge of composers and their different styles and musical innovations. Applicants must also complete a practical examination which involves playing the piano for two examiners. It is so challenging to obtain the qualification that only 10 per cent of applicants are granted the diploma, a statistic that didn't phase Augustine. "When I performed for the two LMusA examiners in Melbourne, I was focused entirely on playing to the best of my ability and I told myself to worry about passing or failing later," he said. "I started practising the four performance pieces in 2019 by exploring new music genres to broaden my repertoire and then in 2020 I got serious about trying to achieve the LMusA. "Through most of 2020, like everyone, my music lessons were online which was not ideal, but I did find it easier than violin and guitar, which I play in various Girton music ensemble groups." MORE NEWS: 'Time for change': Bendigo March4Justice joins nationwide call for action He took the 40 minute practical which involved him playing a number of pieces and had to wait days for the results. When he finally found out he passed, he and his family felt "overjoyed" and that a huge weight had been lifted off his shoulders. Although Augustine has ambitions to study and pursue medicine, he says music will always remain a big part of his life, and plans to teach music part time while he studies. "To be able to achieve high in music, the fruit is sweet. It can, however, be a tedious process with lots of sweat and tears," Augustine said. He encourages other young people to get involved in music because it has so many benefits such as helping with brain development and character-building. When asked what makes a good piano player, Augustine quotes writer and architect Frank Lloyd Wright. "Talent is good, practice is better, passion is best," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/26194c55-3373-48de-a0b9-f7bf71baf63b.jpg/r11_227_4422_2719_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg