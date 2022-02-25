news, local-news,

6.30pm More than 20 CFA crews remain on scene at a fire in Harcourt North with some preparing to stay overnight. The fire was brought under control at about 2.30pm today but crews are still blacking out the scene to ensure the fire does not reignite. A CFA spokesperson confirmed the fire reignited from a blaze that CFA crews fought to control on thursday. Crews will monitor the scene until tomorrow morning when they will decide their next course of action. 2.40pm FIREFIGHTERS have brought a Harcourt North blaze under control as a new, separate incident unfolds on the southern side of the township. A car has rolled on Harcourt-Sutton Grange Road and an air ambulance has been dispatched. It is unclear if any firefighting crews have been diverted from the fire to the new incident site. A total of 27 crews remain at the scene of the Harcourt North fire and are yet to extinguish the flames. The public is being advised to remain near shelter for their own safety. The crash: Vehicle rolls near Harcourt as firefighters battle separate fire 2pm: A CFA spokesperson has confirmed 22 CFA vehicles are battling a grassfire on North Harcourt Road. "Twenty-two CFA vehicles and several aircraft are currently on scene, with additional CFA tankers en route," the spokesperson said. The CFA was notified of the grassfire spreading on at 12:57pm. The scene is not yet under control. Earlier: More than 20 Country Fire Authority crews are responding to a fire in Harcourt North. The fire is near North Harcourt Road, the same area as crews battled a blaze on Thursday. Emergency Victoria has issued a Watch and Act message for the Harcourt, Harcourt North, Ravenswood, Ravenswood South, Sedgwick, Sutton Grange communities. The message states the grassfire at North Harcourt Road is not yet under control and travelling in a north-westerly direction from Harcourt North. Read more: "Firefighters have been able to slow the spread of the fire for now, but this can change at any time and the situation is still dangerous," the message reads. "You must monitor conditions and be ready to act. "Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly. Continue to stay informed and monitor conditions." Residents are urged to monitor conditions such as wind speed and direction, smoke and visibility. Residents who are not at home are urged to stay away from the area. Anyone in the area should be prepared to evacuate with pets, medications, mobile phone and charger, and be prepared to travel to family or friends outside the warning area. Anyone travelling away from the area should avoid Harcourt North Road near Barkers Road due to smoke and Fire. "Grassfires can generate extreme heat. Heat will kill you before the flames reach you," the message reads. "Grassfires can start and spread quickly and are extremely dangerous." The next update is expected 3:40 pm or as the situation changes.

