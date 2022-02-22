Crucial games for BDCA Twenty20 finals aspirants

sport, cricket, BDCA, Bendigo, cricket, T20, twenty

The BDCA Twenty20 picture will be clearer after Wednesday night's matches at the QEO and Canterbury Park. In pool one, Golden Square needs to defeat White Hills at the QEO to improve its chances of topping the group. The Bulldogs are one win behind ladder leader Strathfieldsaye, with games to come against White Hills and second-placed Kangaroo Flat. After defeating Eaglehawk last week, White Hills has regained Ollie Geary for the clash with the Dogs. Marquee player Brayden Stepien will captain the Demons again. Read more: Catch up on the latest local sport news In pool two, Bendigo will secure a grand final berth if it defeats Strathdale-Maristians at Canterbury Park. The Goers hold top spot going into the final round, with Bendigo second and Strathdale-Maristians third. To qualify for the final, the Suns need to defeat Bendigo and hope that Bendigo United loses its final round match. Bendigo United plays Huntly-North Epsom at the QEO on Thursday night. All matches start at 6pm.

