ATHLETICS - Race on to reach Flack final at Tom Flood Sports Centre

ATHLETES have their last chance to qualify for the George Flack Final when they contest Thursday night's ninth round in the Bendigo Athletic Club distance series at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. The top 15 points-scorers will line up in the final on March 10. The final honours long-time series sponsor and athletics identity George Flack, who has done plenty for the community. In last Thursday's heat, Kelvin Niblett ran a fine time of 2.47 minutes to win the Bendigo Original Pie Shop-sponsored 800m race. Eaglehawk's Gabrielle Rusbridge lifted her workrate dramatically on the final lap to be runner-up in fastest time of 2.33 minutes as Katie Graham was third. In the race for aggregate honours, Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Jordan leads on 46 points from BAC president Justine Babitsch and South Bendigo veteran Greg Hilson locked on 42. This Thursday night's is the Sens Jewellers 1000m and starts at 7.15pm. BAC distance series aggregate for the 2021-22 season: 46 Geoff Jordan; 42 Justine Babitsch, Greg Hilson; 41 Keelan McInerney; 39 Nadene Macdonald; 36 John Justice; 34 Rebecca Soulsby; 32 Sebastian Rossi; 26 Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen, Kelvin Niblett; 22 Rick Ermel; 17 Rhys Lias, Daniel Ryan; 14 Michael Preece; 13 Yvette Palmer, Ingrid Woodward; 11 Katie Graham, Kyle Hilson; 10 Renae Graham; 7 Gabrielle Rusbridge; 5 Craig Green, Darren Hartland, Jake Hilson, and Tim Sullivan. BENDIGO University's Andrew Creer charged clear of the field to win the latest 3000m heat in the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track. A field of eight lined up for the 7 1/2 contest at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Retreat Road. One of the more experienced runners in the field, Creer clocked a time of 11:06 to take honours ahead of Uni clubmates Oscar Lethbridge, 12:11; Charles Chambers, 14.02; and Erin Bradhaw, 14:03. The only non-Uni athlete in the field, Hunter Gill from Bendigo Harriers was fifth in 14:43 from this year's Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m winner, Melissa Douglas who clocked 14:53 for the 3000m. Next were James Bradshaw, 16.46, and Uni president Ross Douglas in 17.29. It was a photo-finish to the mixed 1000m. Mila Childs from Bendigo Little Athletics won in 3:46.11 as Uni's April Wainwright ran 3:46.21 to be runner-up ahead of Poppy Wainwright, 5:37, and Alec Bradshaw, 6.43.

