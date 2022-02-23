Top golf scores posted across Bendigo district | Feb 12-19

news, local-news,

A-Grade: J. Walklate (15) +3, R. Griffin (22) +2, Mandy Hamilton (15) +1 B-Grade: N. Arundell (29) +4, W. Wood (29) +2, B. Phelan (29) E Overall: A. McCullagh (27) E, J. Wilson (29) E, H. Martin (23) -1, A. Robinson (44) -1 NTP: R. Weeks (1st), W. Wood (3rd second shot), S. Gamble (18th), R. Yum (18th) A-Grade: R. Connelly (9) 38, M. Gill (2) 38, J. White (10) 36, R. Taylor (14) 35 B-Grade: D. Leversha (19) 38, P. Thomas (22) 38, W. Edwards (22) 34, J. Geldart (23) 33 Overall: G. Beames (12) 35, P. Andrew (17) 35, T. Doye (16) 35, A. Strybosch (15) 34, P. Elvey (11) 34, G. Arundell (16) 34, G. Johnstone (5) 34 NTP: R. McGibbon (1st), G. Beames (3rd second shot), B. Keating (3rd second shot), A. Andrews (6th), D. Leversha (18th) Summer Knockout: S. Lee def G. Day, C. Lee def D. Higham Women: Placings: A. Bodinnar (28) 42, J. Wilson (29) 40, A. McCulloch (30) 38, J. Brennan (20) 35, A. McManus (35) 33, M. Pitts (23) 33 Men: A-Grade: P. Elvey (11) 40, V. Gibson (10) 38, T. McManus (11) 36, W. Mildren (11) 35 B-Grade: S. Lanteri (18) 36, W. Andrea (18) 35, P. Thomas (21) 35, P. Pannell (19) 34 C-Grade: J. Fiske-Kealy (29) 40, I. Kerr (26) 37, K. Moore (25) 36, S. Spofforth (31) 34 Overall: S. Lee (9) 35, P. Hoskin (8) 35, G. Johnstone (5) 35, J. Jackson-Leahy (10) 34, J. Kinkade (5) 34 NTP: R. Threlfall (1st), C. Kealy (1st), J. Kennedy (1st), P. Watson (3rd second shot), J. Fiske-Kealy (3rd second shot), M. Grogan (6th), V. Gibson (16th), W. Mildren (18th), P. Pannell (18th), J. Kennedy (18th second shot) Sport news: Saturday February 12 (Men's Foursomes) Gross: Placings: B. Evorall/T. Harvey 72, J. Ryan/R. Dawkins 73, B. Smith/G. Harding 78, L. Ely/T. Ely 80 c/b, J. Dalton/M. Owen 80 Nett: Placings: J. Ryan/R. Dawkins 68, B. Evorall/T. Harvey 69.5, L. Dixon/P. Crawford 70, B. Salter/T. Jacobs 70.5 NTP: A. Carter (12th), H. Bugge (17th) Winner: N. Wallace (20) 34 Runner-up: D. Davidson (28) 32 NTP: N. Wallace (5th), D. Davidson (16th) Nine Hole: G. Cox 12 Men: A-Grade: L. Ely (11) 40 c/b, T. Salter (12) 40 B-Grade: L. Dixon (18) 41, L. Laity (15) 39 C-Grade: T. Poulter (28) 39 c/b, C. Rosetta (25) 39 NTP: T. Curran (5th), D. Boromeo (12th), R. Bransgrove (12th), P. Drazdauskas (17th) Women (Nett): A-Grade: J. Bilkey (6) 70 (Monthly Medal), Y. MacDonald (22) 73 B-Grade: W. Oster (38) 79 c/b, J. Foley (33) 79 NTP: J. Prior (12th), J. Bilkey (16th), J. Knight (17th) Nine Hole: D. Roberts 16 Men (Nett): A-Grade: A. Giblett (19) 67, M. Dunne (18) 71 c/b over L. Waith (16) 71 B-Grade: P. Barker (22) 67, J. Mazzarella (26) 70 NTP: A. Brown (1st), G. Parlby (16th) Women (Nett): Winner: H. Ward (28) 75, F. Newlan (14) 76 NTP: H. Ward (16th) Men: A-Grade: J. Brown (8), +2, W. Brasher (11) +2 B-Grade: B. Josey (15) +6, P. Collins (17) +5 C-Grade: H. Hancock (20) +5, R. Warne (27) +2 NTP: D. Griffin (3rd), R. Baker (8th), C. Coutts (11th) Placings: W. Badke (16) +4, A. Champion (14) +3, C. Coutts (9) +2, D. Vanston (12) +1, K. Morrison (12) +1, P. Scott (17) +1 Women: A-Grade: J. James (22) E, D. Murray (23) E B-Grade: K. Baker (30) +1, N. Saari (27) E Placings: J. Joy (32) E, J. Reimers (31) -1, L. Jenzen (26) -1 Men: A-Grade: M. Smith (5) 41, T. Austerberry (5) 41, D. Pollard (9) 41 B-Grade: W. McGough (19) 45, R. Carmichael (15) 41, N. Dewhurst (16) 41 C-Grade: B. Allan (32) 43, S. Heavyside (30) 39, T. Eiffert (22) 3 Placings: R. Kirk (15) 41, W. Badke (16) 40, K. Cook (17) 40, S. Thompson (18) 39, M. Smith (14) 39, T. Plumridge (19) 39, T. Chisholm (9) 39, R. Mahlstedt (16) 39 NTP: J. Hann (3rd), C. Arnold (11th), I. Kellett (16th), H. Morcom (8th) Women: A-Grade: R. Punton (15) 38, G. Martin (22) 34 B-Grade: P. Collins (25) 37, B. Fitzpatrick (29) 36 NTP: J. Kamphuis (3rd) Women: Winner: J. Webb (26) 40 Placings: C. Byrne (19) 37, P. Skinner (16) 36 c/b, D. Mcmennemin (49) 36 c/b, J. Brown (20) 36, J. Kelly (34) 35 c/b, A. McCulloch (32) 35 Nine hole: T. Galea (49) 21 NTP: D. Mcmennemin (3rd), J. Brown (16th) Thursday February 17 (Stroke) Men: A-Grade: G. Bollard (15) -3, J. Wilson (12) -2 c/b B-Grade: M. Hockley (20) -4, A. Threlfall (24) -3 Placings: S. Trowell (11) -2 c/b, M. Gladman (4) -2, B. Gater (13) -1 c/b, R. Muller (19) -1 NTP: R. Spence (3rd), M. Hall (7th), P. Kelly (10th), W. Brasher (12th), C. Frederick (16th) Placings: B. Thornton (27) 42 c/b, J. Dixon (-1) 42 c/b, S. Becker (6) 42, A. Sonnet (3) 41 c/b, K. Lo (15) 41, C. Lowry (27) 40, N. McKeown (20) 39 c/b, S. Trowell (11) 39 c/b NTP: A. Sonnet (3rd), J. Sharples (7th), J. Dixon (10th), P. Hardiman (12th), D. Anthony (16th)

