Top golf scores posted across Bendigo district | Feb 12-19
Axedale
- Wednesday February 16 (Par)
A-Grade: J. Walklate (15) +3, R. Griffin (22) +2, Mandy Hamilton (15) +1
B-Grade: N. Arundell (29) +4, W. Wood (29) +2, B. Phelan (29) E
Overall: A. McCullagh (27) E, J. Wilson (29) E, H. Martin (23) -1, A. Robinson (44) -1
NTP: R. Weeks (1st), W. Wood (3rd second shot), S. Gamble (18th), R. Yum (18th)
- Thursday February 17 (Stableford)
A-Grade: R. Connelly (9) 38, M. Gill (2) 38, J. White (10) 36, R. Taylor (14) 35
B-Grade: D. Leversha (19) 38, P. Thomas (22) 38, W. Edwards (22) 34, J. Geldart (23) 33
Overall: G. Beames (12) 35, P. Andrew (17) 35, T. Doye (16) 35, A. Strybosch (15) 34, P. Elvey (11) 34, G. Arundell (16) 34, G. Johnstone (5) 34
NTP: R. McGibbon (1st), G. Beames (3rd second shot), B. Keating (3rd second shot), A. Andrews (6th), D. Leversha (18th)
Summer Knockout: S. Lee def G. Day, C. Lee def D. Higham
- Saturday February 19 (Stableford)
Women:
Placings: A. Bodinnar (28) 42, J. Wilson (29) 40, A. McCulloch (30) 38, J. Brennan (20) 35, A. McManus (35) 33, M. Pitts (23) 33
Men:
A-Grade: P. Elvey (11) 40, V. Gibson (10) 38, T. McManus (11) 36, W. Mildren (11) 35
B-Grade: S. Lanteri (18) 36, W. Andrea (18) 35, P. Thomas (21) 35, P. Pannell (19) 34
C-Grade: J. Fiske-Kealy (29) 40, I. Kerr (26) 37, K. Moore (25) 36, S. Spofforth (31) 34
Overall: S. Lee (9) 35, P. Hoskin (8) 35, G. Johnstone (5) 35, J. Jackson-Leahy (10) 34, J. Kinkade (5) 34
NTP: R. Threlfall (1st), C. Kealy (1st), J. Kennedy (1st), P. Watson (3rd second shot), J. Fiske-Kealy (3rd second shot), M. Grogan (6th), V. Gibson (16th), W. Mildren (18th), P. Pannell (18th), J. Kennedy (18th second shot)
Sport news:
Bendigo
Saturday February 12 (Men's Foursomes)
Gross:
Placings: B. Evorall/T. Harvey 72, J. Ryan/R. Dawkins 73, B. Smith/G. Harding 78, L. Ely/T. Ely 80 c/b, J. Dalton/M. Owen 80
Nett:
Placings: J. Ryan/R. Dawkins 68, B. Evorall/T. Harvey 69.5, L. Dixon/P. Crawford 70, B. Salter/T. Jacobs 70.5
NTP: A. Carter (12th), H. Bugge (17th)
- Tuesday February 15 (Stableford)
Winner: N. Wallace (20) 34
Runner-up: D. Davidson (28) 32
NTP: N. Wallace (5th), D. Davidson (16th)
Nine Hole: G. Cox 12
- Wednesday February 16 (Stableford)
Men:
A-Grade: L. Ely (11) 40 c/b, T. Salter (12) 40
B-Grade: L. Dixon (18) 41, L. Laity (15) 39
C-Grade: T. Poulter (28) 39 c/b, C. Rosetta (25) 39
NTP: T. Curran (5th), D. Boromeo (12th), R. Bransgrove (12th), P. Drazdauskas (17th)
- Thursday February 17 (Stroke/Monthly Medal)
Women (Nett):
A-Grade: J. Bilkey (6) 70 (Monthly Medal), Y. MacDonald (22) 73
B-Grade: W. Oster (38) 79 c/b, J. Foley (33) 79
NTP: J. Prior (12th), J. Bilkey (16th), J. Knight (17th)
Nine Hole: D. Roberts 16
Marong
- Saturday February 19 (Stroke/Ned Kelly R3)
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: A. Giblett (19) 67, M. Dunne (18) 71 c/b over L. Waith (16) 71
B-Grade: P. Barker (22) 67, J. Mazzarella (26) 70
NTP: A. Brown (1st), G. Parlby (16th)
Women (Nett):
Winner: H. Ward (28) 75, F. Newlan (14) 76
NTP: H. Ward (16th)
Belvoir Park
- Wednesday February 16 (Par)
Men:
A-Grade: J. Brown (8), +2, W. Brasher (11) +2
B-Grade: B. Josey (15) +6, P. Collins (17) +5
C-Grade: H. Hancock (20) +5, R. Warne (27) +2
NTP: D. Griffin (3rd), R. Baker (8th), C. Coutts (11th)
Placings: W. Badke (16) +4, A. Champion (14) +3, C. Coutts (9) +2, D. Vanston (12) +1, K. Morrison (12) +1, P. Scott (17) +1
Women:
A-Grade: J. James (22) E, D. Murray (23) E
B-Grade: K. Baker (30) +1, N. Saari (27) E
Placings: J. Joy (32) E, J. Reimers (31) -1, L. Jenzen (26) -1
- Saturday February 19 (Summer Cup R4)
Men:
A-Grade: M. Smith (5) 41, T. Austerberry (5) 41, D. Pollard (9) 41
B-Grade: W. McGough (19) 45, R. Carmichael (15) 41, N. Dewhurst (16) 41
C-Grade: B. Allan (32) 43, S. Heavyside (30) 39, T. Eiffert (22) 3
Placings: R. Kirk (15) 41, W. Badke (16) 40, K. Cook (17) 40, S. Thompson (18) 39, M. Smith (14) 39, T. Plumridge (19) 39, T. Chisholm (9) 39, R. Mahlstedt (16) 39
NTP: J. Hann (3rd), C. Arnold (11th), I. Kellett (16th), H. Morcom (8th)
Women:
A-Grade: R. Punton (15) 38, G. Martin (22) 34
B-Grade: P. Collins (25) 37, B. Fitzpatrick (29) 36
NTP: J. Kamphuis (3rd)
Neangar Park
- Wednesday February 16 (Stableford)
Women:
Winner: J. Webb (26) 40
Placings: C. Byrne (19) 37, P. Skinner (16) 36 c/b, D. Mcmennemin (49) 36 c/b, J. Brown (20) 36, J. Kelly (34) 35 c/b, A. McCulloch (32) 35
Nine hole: T. Galea (49) 21
NTP: D. Mcmennemin (3rd), J. Brown (16th)
Thursday February 17 (Stroke)
Men:
A-Grade: G. Bollard (15) -3, J. Wilson (12) -2 c/b
B-Grade: M. Hockley (20) -4, A. Threlfall (24) -3
Placings: S. Trowell (11) -2 c/b, M. Gladman (4) -2, B. Gater (13) -1 c/b, R. Muller (19) -1
NTP: R. Spence (3rd), M. Hall (7th), P. Kelly (10th), W. Brasher (12th), C. Frederick (16th)
- Saturday February 19 (Stableford)
Placings: B. Thornton (27) 42 c/b, J. Dixon (-1) 42 c/b, S. Becker (6) 42, A. Sonnet (3) 41 c/b, K. Lo (15) 41, C. Lowry (27) 40, N. McKeown (20) 39 c/b, S. Trowell (11) 39 c/b NTP: A. Sonnet (3rd), J. Sharples (7th), J. Dixon (10th), P. Hardiman (12th), D. Anthony (16th)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News