Police out in force ahead of the Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival

news, local-news,

WITH the Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival kicking off on March 26, police have said they will continue to be out in force to ensure drivers are doing the right thing on the roads. The message comes off a busy couple of weeks for police. More crime news: On Saturday afternoon Macedon Ranges units from Kyneton and Gisborne responded to reports of cars driving erratically around Honour Avenue. Police said within 10 minutes the vehicles involved were located and intercepted. Some driver education and a few penalty notices later for those involved, the driver was sent on their way back to Melbourne. A Macedon Rangers highway patrol member said Honour Avenue was a particular hotspot for dangerous driving during the autumn months and the festival. Other crime news: "As we approach the Macedon Autumn Festival, there will be an increased police presence to combat erratic drivers," a police spokesperson said. "There will be an increased number of drivers on our roads in Macedon and we will be out in force." Just last week, a Riddells Creek man died in hospital after a motorcycle crash at Mount Macedon. It is understood the motorcyclist was travelling in convoy with three other riders on February 13 when he lost control and crashed into a tree at 2.55pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/a7453ab4-f9d9-4449-bddb-31f240c3378a.jpg/r0_200_2048_1357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg