Riddells Creek man dies after motorcycle crash on February 13
A Riddells Creek man has died in hospital after a motorcycle crash at Mount Macedon on the weekend.
It is understood the motorcyclist was travelling in convoy with three other riders on February 13 when he lost control and crashed into a tree at 2.55pm.
The 62-year-old was taken to hospital with critical injuries where he sadly later died.
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
