A Riddells Creek man has died in hospital after a motorcycle crash at Mount Macedon on the weekend. It is understood the motorcyclist was travelling in convoy with three other riders on February 13 when he lost control and crashed into a tree at 2.55pm. More news: WA Premier announces opening of hard border on March 3 to all vaccinated travellers The 62-year-old was taken to hospital with critical injuries where he sadly later died. Police will prepare a report for the Coroner. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

