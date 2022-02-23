Man and woman remain in hospital following Maiden Gully car crash

news, local-news,

12.30pm, Wednesday Two people are in stable condition at Bendigo Health following a two car collision on Tuesday. More news: Police out in force ahead of the Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival A man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s were both treated for upper body injuries following the collision in Maiden Gully. 12pm, Tuesday Two people have been hospitalised following a two vehicle collision in Maiden Gully on Tuesday. Police were notified of the incident at approximately 11.30am. A green Ford ute was approaching the Monsants Road intersection on the Calder Highway when a westbound black Toyota Yaris failed to give way. The 32 year old male driver of the ute was uninjured. More crime news: However, the driver and passenger of the Toyota were mechanically trapped in the vehicle for approximately 15 minutes before being assessed by paramedics and transferred to Bendigo Health. Police and highway patrol are investigating the matter and will conduct drug and alcohol tests on all drivers. Sergeant Mick McCrann urged drivers to be more cautious. "Unfortunately there's another collision at this location," he said, "regardless of the location when you're entering a major road from a side street you've got to pay attention to oncoming traffic. "This could have been a fatal accident."

