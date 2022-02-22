news, local-news,

BENDIGO Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Jesse Tuitupou who is believed to be in the Bendigo area. The 32-year-old is wanted by police on warrant for theft and traffic offences. More news: Thieves target community pools across central Victoria Investigators have released images of Tuitupou in the hope that someone may have information on his current whereabouts. More crime news: Tuitupou is described as Maori in appearance, about 190cm tall with a solid build, short black hair and brown eyes and may have changed the colour of his hair. Anyone who sights Tuitupou, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

