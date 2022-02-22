news, local-news,

Tuesday, 8.50am CFA crews remained on scene overnight following a blaze at Mount Camel, near Heathcote. The Mount Camel fire was declared under control after burning 150 hectares of land, no assets were lost. MORE NEWS: About 30 CFA vehicles were responded to the fire including tankers and support vehicles, along with FFMVic vehicles. Five aircraft were also assisting with the fire. A watch and act message was initially issued to the community which has since been downgraded to an advice message. Crews left the scene around 7am, Tuesday morning. Monday, 6.50pm The Mount Camel fire is under control after burning about 117 hectares of land. A CFA spokesperson said 29 CFA vehicles were on scene including tankers and support vehicles, along with Forest Fire Management Victoria vehicles. Five aircraft were also assisting with the fire. The spokesperson said no assets were damaged in the fire. A watch and act message was initially issued to the community which has since been downgraded to an advice message. The advice message for Ladys Pass, Moormbool West, Mount Camel and Redcastle says people in the area should stay informed and monitor conditions. There is currently no threat to communities. Earlier Country Fire Authority crews are yet to control a fire that sparked near Mount Camel this afternoon. The fire is currently 85 hectares in size and was sighted at 4.43pm from a fire tower near Paddy Track, Mount Camel. On arrival, crews found a fire spreading quickly in a northerly direction. The fire is not yet under control. READ MORE: Five CFA vehicles are currently on scene with air support is also assisting with the fire. A Watch and Act message has been issued to the communities of Mount Camel, Ladys Pass, Redcastle and Moormbool West. The message states a grassfire at Davis Road, Mount Camel, is not yet under control and is travelling towards Redcastle. "Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly," the message reads. "Continue to stay informed and monitor conditions." READ MORE: Residents in effected areas should monitor changes, including increased wind speed, change in wind direction, smoke or poor visibility that indicates the situation is changing. They should also enact their fire survival plan. If you are away from home, do not return. If you're in a car and become caught in a grassfire, don't get out and run. Residents who are forced to leave quickly should ensure they take their pets, medications, mobile phone and charger. It is advised evacuating residents should travel to the home of family or friends that are away from the warning area. Check the VicTraffic website - traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au - or call 13 11 70 for road closures. "Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay," the message reads. The next update is expected by 11.20pm or as the situation changes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/249e6273-1a18-4682-8c72-1550bacb7dbd.JPG/r11_252_4832_2976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg