A BENDIGO couple is now $633,000 richer after winning TattsLotto over the weekend. After their wedding was cancelled because of the pandemic, the couple are finally ready to say 'I do' after last night discovering they'd won more than half a million dollars. "I didn't look at this ticket until about midnight last night," the winning woman said. "I couldn't stop screaming when I saw we'd won division one. My partner was fast asleep, snoring in bed, and my screams woke him. He jumped straight out of bed screaming, 'What!? What!? What's wrong!?' It was crazy!" "We tried to go back to sleep, but we really struggled, so we stayed up most of the night chatting about what we'll do with the prize. We were very excited!" The couple held one of the nine division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4235, drawn Saturday. Each scored a division one prize of $633,095.20. The woman said they had to postpone their wedding so many times because of the pandemic. She said now they could their dream wedding and honeymoon. "We're so excited because this win just means we can live the best life together. It's a dream come true," she said. "We've cancelled all our plans for the day and we're going to go out for a long lunch to celebrate. I always knew 2022 was going to be a good year, but this just proves it." The couple's winning 18-game QuickPick entry was purchased online at thelott.com. The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4235 on February 19 were 34, 18, 1, 5, 20 and 23, while the supplementary numbers were 35 and 9. Across Australia, there were nine division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4235 - three in Queensland and two each in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/398d1870-9e61-49d3-bbb2-041c57e715c4.jpg/r0_334_6586_4055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg