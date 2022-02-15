news, local-news, car park, Hargreaves, success, free, parking, Bendigo

Hargreaves Street's multi-storey car park will extend its opening hours on Friday and Saturday evenings and will remain open on Sunday following the success of a recent trial over the Christmas period. From February 18, the car park will remain open until 10pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and from 7am to 6pm on Sundays. Parking will be free during these times. City of Greater Bendigo safe and healthy environments manager Caroline Gryll said during the trial, the car park extended its hours to provide free car parking options for residents and visitors. "The aim of the trial was to provide further parking options to support local businesses in the city centre during the busy Christmas holiday trading period," she said. "The city monitored the rates of use during the trials extended times and has adjusted the opening hours to reflect the main usage times on a permanent basis. "The public toilets located in the foyer of the car park will also remain open for the same times which is great news for people who are dining, shopping and recreating in the city centre. "Signage will be amended at the car park to reflect the new ongoing operating hours." The trial began in November and aimed to offer more parking options to residents and visitors supporting local businesses in the CBD during the busy Christmas holiday trading period.

