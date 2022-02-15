Works to deliver $6 million in infrastructure projects in Carisbrook continue

news, local-news,

WORKS across the Central Goldfields Shire are continuing with a handful of projects moving into their next stages. This month, restoration works were completed on the Carisbrook Town Hall roof as stage three of the $4.495 million upgrade to the Carisbrook Recreation Reserve had commenced. More news: The tender for Stage Four of the Carisbrook Levee project will be advertised this week. Central Goldfields Shire Tullaroop Ward Anna De Villiers said it was wonderful to see the projects progress. "It's fantastic to see the Town Hall roof restoration project now complete and the exciting next stage of the Recreation Reserve project underway," she said. "Our local community and recreational facilities are such valuable assets that keep our residents connected." Central Goldfields Shire Mayor Chris Meddows-Taylor said it was pleasing to see finalisation of funding for Stage Four of the Levee project. Other news: "We know it's the next, critical step in managing flood mitigation in Carisbrook, and to have the tender for Stage Four marks another important milestone in the project," he said. "We thank the Federal and State Government for their continued support in delivering this critical project and acknowledge that is has been a long process for our community of Carisbrook."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/b3d1c876-c060-4607-aba1-8e766183e698.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg