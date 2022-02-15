Greater Bendigo cases spike after Valentine's Day

coronavirus, covid, bendigo, state, victoria, cases, hosptial

12pm Greater Bendigo has recorded another 146 new cases of COVID-19 overnight. According to data from the Department of Health, the region now has 857 active cases. There have also been 10,998 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 54 new cases, Mount Alexander 21, the Central Goldfields 13 and Campaspe 80. Gannawarra Shire recorded another 10 cases, Loddon added seven and two new in Buloke. More news: Earlier Victoria has recorded another 8,162 new COVID-19 cases on in the last 24 hours and another 20 deaths. A total of 441 people were hospitalised with the virus, 67 of whom were in intensive care and 14 on ventilators. More news: Of the tests processed, 6,128 of which were rapid antigen tests and 2,034 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 10,930 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. Work will soon start on the development of a masterplan that will give Bendigo Community Health Services the ability to meet the needs of the future. The masterplan is being developed alongside an initial project to renovate and refurbish the organisation's Eaglehawk site. Following a $7.3 million cash injection through the state government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund, EBD Architects will work with BCHS in the early planning stages of a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility that will better meet the needs of the Eaglehawk community into the future. Other stories: Tarrengower Prison celebrated the rehabilitation of its 500th foster greyhound, Boston, who was trained through a program giving four-legged companions and prisoners a new lease on life. For more than a decade, prisoners at Tarrengower have worked closely with retired racing dogs, taking them through a training regime to prepare them for adoption into new homes. The four-week program is part of the Prison Pet Partnership between Corrections Victoria and Greyhound Racing Victoria. The program teaches selected prisoners valuable new skills to assist with their transition back into the community upon release.

