news, local-news, bendigo, court, family violence

A MAN who pushed his partner to the ground and repeatedly kicked her during a drunken attack has avoided a conviction. But Magistrate Russell Kelly warned the 24-year-old he would go to jail if he committed another "cowardly, thug act" in the future. The man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to intentionally causing injury following the attack on May 9 last year. Read more court: Speeding driver facing further jail time after evading police The court heard he and his partner returned to their Bendigo home in the early hours of the morning. They were both alcohol-affected when a verbal argument started. The man began smashing his own property and yelling at the woman, so she went to the room of her housemate. After some time, the woman returned to her partner's bedroom with the intention of breaking up with him. The court heard the man pushed the woman to the ground and repeatedly kicked her. The woman's housemate heard her yelling for the man to stop and saw the man push her out of the bedroom. The housemate grabbed the victim and helped her out of the house before calling the police. The woman was treated in hospital for bruising to her arm, jaw, and ribs. A family violence safety notice was issued with the woman listed as the protected person. Read more court: Driver pleads guilty to speeding on the Calder Freeway while over the legal blood alcohol limit The man was arrested and interviewed on August 10. He denied the offending, telling police he had no memory of the incident. Defence lawyer Madeleine Mein said the man was no longer in a relationship with the woman. Ms Mein said the man had taken steps to address his behaviour and wanted to voluntarily complete a men's behavioural change program. The defence lawyer said the man had no prior convictions and had not breached the safety notice. She submitted that a good behaviour bond was within range for the offending. Mr Kelly said the assault was "cowardly" and men should never treat women in such a way. But the magistrate said he would give the man a bond because he had no prior convictions and he had made changes since the offending. Mr Kelly said he would also give the man one chance to avoid a conviction. The man was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction. He was ordered to complete the men's behavioural change program, work through a mental health plan, and pay $750 to the court fund. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tara.cosoleto/d20e03d8-ea34-47a7-a62e-4e79efb9e1a6.JPG/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg