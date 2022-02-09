Woodend and Elmore record their wettest January in 20 years

news, local-news,

Rainfall in January was above average for Victoria due to intense thunderstorm activity. In the latest Monthly Climate Summary released by the Bureau of Meteorology, data showed that rainfall across the state was 91 per cent above the long-term average, making it the eighth highest January rainfall total on record, and the highest since 2011. Night-time temperatures were the warmest on record for most of Victoria except the north-east, East Gippsland and parts of the far north-west where January night-time temperatures were still much warmer than average. Many sites had their highest January mean daily minimum temperature on record, while Ballarat Aerodrome, Cape Otway Lighthouse and Maryborough had their highest January mean daily minimum temperature since 1908. Daytime temperatures were warmer to much warmer than average in the central and western parts of the state. The Victorian mean temperature was 2.77 °C warmer than the long-term average, the 5th warmest January on record. The highest daily rainfall total recorded in Victoria this January was 130.0 mm at Indigo on the 30th. The wettest place in Victoria in January was Harrietville (Ovens River), with 286.6 mm recorded during the month, nearly four-times its January average. Woodend observed 140.8mm of rainfall, the average is 43.9, making it the highest January total rainfall fall for at least 20 years. Elmore also broke its 20 year record observing 79.4mm, the average is 30.9. Bendigo observed 53.4mm of rainfall, the average is 35.6 for January. A full breakdown of Monthly Climate Summary report can be found here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/0b4ed168-99f7-4f9e-bd0a-ac8401ef8bb4.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg