A Bendigo man has become a millionaire before going to bed after winning the division one prize in Monday night's Lotto draw. The man, who has been playing a combination of numbers made up of family dates for over 30 years, said he went pale after realising he had won $1,004,174.35 from the February 7 draw. He is one of three division one winners of the Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4154. READ MORE: Bendigo tourism joy as international border reopening nears The man said he and his wife were still in complete awe. "Straight after the draw, I opened The Lott app to check my results before bed. That's when I saw we'd won a million dollars! I ran straight to my wife, and she said I turned grey," he said. "We couldn't go to sleep for the first hour or so. We couldn't believe it. READ MORE: Pop-up performances in Bendigo fill this weekend's live music calendar "We will have to sit back and take it all in. We're not too sure at this stage on what we will spend the prize on, but I'm sure it will be put to good use." The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4154 on Monday, February 7, were 5, 20, 25, 19, 4, 26, with supplementary numbers 7 and 42. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/717a2706-9818-4e5a-9d46-910b9e10d9c4.jpeg/r10_349_4022_2616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg