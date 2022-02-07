Herbert finishes top-25 at the Saudi International
Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert has wrapped up a few weeks in the Middle East with a top-25 finish at the PIF Saudi International.
In Sunday's final round at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on the Red Sea coast, Herbert shot a three-under 67 to finish T-21 alongside Lee Westwood and Berry Henson.
Herbert started the day with a one-under par front-nine, followed by a two-under on the back to finish 10 shots behind tournament winner Harold Varner III who wrapped up at -13.
MORE SPORT:
Varner sealed his maiden Saudi International title by holding off major winner Bubba Watson by one shot.
Herbert's fellow countrymen Cameron Smith finished T4 (-9), Brad Kennedy T14 (-6), Wade Ormsby T18 (-4), Marc Leishman T28 (-1), Andrew Dodt T45 (+1) and Louis James Dobbelaar T55 (+4).
Herbert will now return to the United States to compete in this week's PGA Tour event - Waste Management Phoenix Open.
