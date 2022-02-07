Bendigo District Cricket Association weekend junior scores

sport, cricket, bdca, junior, scores, bendigo, district, cricket, association, weekend

EAGLEHAWK'S Lukas Taylor had a day out with the ball in his side's BDCA under-16 win over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday. Taylor bagged 5-26 off three overs as the Roos were bowled out for 99 in reply to Eaglehawk's 8-137 at Crusoe College. Other under-16 highlight performances in round nine included half-centuries to Eaglehawk's Harvey White, Strathfieldsaye's Brandyn Barilari, Strathdale-Maristains' Suns' Xavier Grant and Huntly-North Epsom pair Judd Gilchrist and Jack Wilson. Eaglehawk 8-137 (White 50*, Triplett 22; Rielley 2-3, L McKay 2-10, Orton 2-14) def Kangaroo Flat 99 (L McKay 27*; L Taylor 5-26). Bendigo United 8-124 (Behrens 36*, Whatley 29*; Sharam 2-21) def Strathfieldsaye 9-113 (Barilari 50*, Grundy 23; Cail 3-8, Behrens 2-13). Huntly North Epsom 2-214 (Gilchrist 53*, J Wilson 53*, L Wilson 39, Burrill-Grinton 34) def Golden Square 86 (J Wilson 2-12, Scott 2-12, Griffin 2-14). Strathdale Maristians Suns 7-138 (Grant 51*; Shanahan 3-20, Barker 2-14) def Strathdale Maristians 9-93 (Cheng 24, Edwards 22; Virk 3-10, McBurney 2-8). Strathfieldsaye Jets 5-165 (Dennis 33*, Matheson 26, Bolton 25, Stevens 24*; Chandler 2-16) def Maiden Gully Marong Marist 7-119 (Mannix 37, Hollingsworth 31). Bendigo 5-146 (Hodgens 38*, Pithie 23*, Nicholson 21*; Boylson 2-12) def Sandhurst 8-92 (Millar 29). Bendigo United Redbacks 9-158 (Byrnes 42*, Travaglia 38*; Barker 2-2, Burgess 2-4, Grace 2-11, Flood 2-15) def Golden Square 6-81 (Musk 23*; McNamara 2-12). Strathfieldsaye Blue 7-137 (Brown 37*, Armstrong 35*) def Maiden Gully 4-110 (McDonald 30*, Budge 25*; Bennett 2-5). Bendigo United 5-80 def Strathdale Maristians Blue 7-78 (Gee 2-6). Strathfieldsaye Yellow 4-129 (Robinson 35*, Tamblyn 24*) def Kangaroo Flat 8-76 (Norris 2-11, DeAraugo 2-17). Strathdale Maristians Orange 5-134 (Kelly 21; R Overall 2-14) def Bendigo 58 (M O'Callaghan 3-13, Frawley 2-3, H O'Callaghan 2-4, N Rees 2-13). Strathdale Maristians Suns 7-114 (Purcell 25, Ritchie 23*; Pettersen 2-6, Hillard 2-22) def Eaglehawk 9-88 (O'Hehir 30*; Slow 4-17). Huntly North Epsom 4-185 (Miller 49*, Whyte 26*; Edwards 2-16) def Strathdale Maristians 6-127 (Dwyer 25*; Pitson 2-11, Howie 2-14). Marong 3-121 (Rowe 31*, Gray 25*, Mannix 20*) def Maiden Gully 2-100. White Hills 6-175 (Salter 28, Kleinert 26*, Shelton 21*; Baker 2-10, Mannes 2-24) def Strathfieldsaye 7-118 (Bolton 24*, Mannes 23*; Wilson 2-0). Strathfieldsaye Blue 7-83 (Syed 22; Rees 2-5) v Strathdale Maristians Blue 6-157 (Trezise 34*, Carmody 31*, Rees 21). Kangaroo Flat Gold 2-108 (Gallagher 21*) def Golden Square 1-52 (Donnelly 25*) and 0-44. Bendigo United 1-188 (Travaglia 32*, J Westley 31*) v Kangaroo Flat Green 8-20 (Stevenson 3-0, Travaglia 2-1). Maiden Gully 4-82 def Strathfieldsaye Yellow 8-44 (Berry 2-1, Ruffell 2-13). Eaglehawk 4-75 (Willits 2-7) def Strathdale Maristians Suns 8-17 (Stone 2-0, Turton 2-2). Maiden Gully 3-73 def Strathdale Maristians 7-66. White Hills 6-161 (J Sawyer 51*, A Sawyer 36*; Chaffe 2.21) def Sandhurst 5-122 (Shinoy 24*, Robinson 20, Dempster 20*; Dickins 2-16). BDCA ROUND 10 - Sunday ton day for Clohesy, Holmes in victories BDCA ROUND 9 - Stockdale cracks hard-hitting ton as Hawks defeat Power EVCA - Cobras scrape past Marong by one run after dramatic final delivery Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

