Maddern dominates main events on cycle track

CASTLEMAINE'S Jade Maddern dominated the main events at the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's latest Thursday night track meet at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. The backmarker from a mark of 30m in the Bendbal Financial Services Wheelrace (1600m), Maddern powered to an emphatic victory on the Barnard Street track. Runner-up in the mile showdown was Kade Killeen (40m) as the Humber sisters, Iesha and Alaya were third and fourth from the 190m and 200m marks. Heat winners were Emerson Julian (90m) and Zac Gartside (200m). A big night for Maddern began by winning the A-grade 12-lap scratch race ahead of Killeen and Sam Bradbury. In the finale to the meet it was Maddern who reigned supreme in the 12-lap motorpace from Emerson Julian and Kade Killeen. Racing for seniors began with a dramatic finish to the DCK Real Estate-sponsored Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m). The in-form Alaya Humber raced from the 55m mark and caught Addison Torr (200m) just centimetres from the finish line as Isla Bradbury (60m) was third from Iesha Humber (25m). Girlpower was to the fore later on as Bradbury won the B-grade 10-lap scratch race, and Alaya Humber powered to victory in the B-grade 12-lap motorpace. The 600m handicap for under 11-13 was won by George Kornmann from Callen Harrington and Corey Larson. Riders in the under 15-17 divisions contested a 1200m handicap in which Hope Harnetty was the victor from Max Kornmann, Jack Ketterer, Harry Byrne and Madeleine Douglas. Club championships start on Tuesday night at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. The 500m time trials for juniors will be followed by the masters and women's 500m time trials, and the elite 1000m time trial. Racing on Thursday night marks the finale to the club titles and includes scratch and points score races for all junior grades, as well as the women's, masters and elite in seniors. Action begins at 6.30pm and it's free entry for spectators.

