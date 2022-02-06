Andrew Martin set for busy three weeks on the PGA Australasia circuit

news, local-news,

Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin missed the weekend cut after shooting two even-par 71 rounds at TPS Rosebud on Thursday and Friday to miss the weekend cut (-2) by two strokes. On a composite course at the Rosebud Country Club on the Mornington Peninsula, Martin finished the opening front-nine on Thursday at one-under par, before carding a one-over back to finish even for the day. During round two Martin had a similar story with a one-over par front-nine and a one-under back to finish even across the first two rounds, two shots shy of the weekend cut. Martin's next event is the most prestigious tournament on the Victorian calendar. This week he will tee up in the Vic Open at 13th Beach, which marks the first time the tournament has been in action since 2020 after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More sport: In an extra boost for the field this year, it was recently announced that the top-three not already exempt players will receive automatic entries into the most renowned tournament in the golfing world, the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. "As we enter the final stages of preparation at 13th Beach, this is very exciting news for our tournament, and such a wonderful opportunity for the eligible players," Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said. "Thanks to The R&A for their swift decision-making and support following the unfortunate cancellation of the New Zealand Open." Two weeks after the Vic Open Martin will then head to TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club as the defending champion. Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert was in contention during the final round of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. Ahead of Sunday night's fourth round Herbert (even-par) was 12 shots behind leader Harold Varner III. Following two weeks competing in the Middle East it's expected that Herbert will return to the PGA Tour circuit in the United States. The 26-year-old is currently on the entry list for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale where American Brooks Koepka is the defending champion.

