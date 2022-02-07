BDCA WOMEN'S - Mannes and O'Neill crack half-centuries in round eight

sport, cricket, bdca, womens, mannes, o'neill, crack, half, centuries, cricket

GOLDEN Square's Sarah Mannes and Sandhurst's Amanda O'Neill both scored unbeaten half-centuries in round eight of the BDCA's women's competition on Sunday. However, Mannes' double of 51 n.o. with the bat and 2-19 with the ball wasn't enough for Square to get over the line against the Bendigo Goers at Shadforth Park. After Square made 4-103 off its 25 overs batting first, the Goers raced to 3-104 off 17.3 overs in reply led by 30 from captain Ren Haeusler. * O'Neill's half-century came in another dominant performance from the undefeated Sandhurst. O'Neill's 51 n.o. off just 28 balls included 10 boundaries in the Dragons' huge tally of 1-213 against Strathdale-Maristians Blue at Beischer Park. The Dragons' score of 1-213 was the competition's highest of the season so far. Strathdale batted its 25 overs out in reply and finished at 5-83 led by opener Stacey Macdonald's 22 n.o. * Ball dominated bat in Kangaroo Flat's 32-run win over West Bendigo at Ken Wust Oval. The Roos were bowled out for 85 after being sent in by the Redbacks, who had Taylah Murphy (2-12), Ella Flavell (2-8) and Madison Cleeland (2-21) each take two wickets. Needing to bowl well to defend their score, the Roos did just that as West Bendigo finished at 8-52, with Kangaroo Flat also having three players who claimed two wickets - Rindy Sawyer (2-2), Chelsea Wearne (2-8) and Mayumi Virajani (2-13). * Amy Ryan was in good form with bat and ball in Bendigo's (4-158) win over Strathfieldsaye (6-107). Ryan made 40 n.o. and took 3-7. * And California Gully (7-103) won its third game in a row with a seven-wicket victory over Strathdale-Maristians (3-102) that went down to the final ball.

