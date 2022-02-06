EVCA - Cobras scrape past Marong by one run after dramatic final delivery

sport, cricket, evca, california, gully, cobras, marong, panthers, one, run

Marong v California Gully | PHOTOS FOR the second time this season California Gully has won an Emu Valley Cricket Association thriller, this time against Marong by one run on Saturday. The Cobras' tally of 3-164 just proved to be enough as the Panthers replied with 9-163 at Marong. California Gully's two wins this season have been by a combined three runs after the Cobras' previous victory was by two runs against Axe Creek in round eight. Saturday's clash came down to the last ball with Marong's No.11 Jayden Laubsch on strike to California Gully's Eathen Collins (3-34). The equation for Marong was three to win or two to tie in what became a dramatic final delivery. BDCA ROUND 9 - Stockdale cracks hard-hitting ton as Hawks defeat Power Collins bowled a full-toss that was called a no-ball by the square leg umpire. Laubsch (3 n.o.) hit the delivery to the leg side for a single, which combined with the no-ball call would have tied the scores and given the Panthers another delivery to face, which would have been by Colin Moore (2 n.o.). However, the no-ball call was overturned by the officiating umpire and as such, only one run was scored leaving the Cobras victorious by one run. "The boys were really happy to get the win; it was a good bounce back from last week against Spring Gully (lost by 254 runs) in a game that came right down to the end," California Gully captain Tas Fitzallen said. After losing opener Ethan Fernandes (0) first ball the Cobras' innings was built around knocks from Travis Nolan (44), Jordan Knight (33 retired), Geoff West (40 n.o.) in his first division one game of the season and Fitzallen (25 n.o.). In reply the Panthers were well-placed to chase their target down at 3-103 in the 32nd over with David Blume (61) and captain Alex Gorrie (22) both well set having added 76 for the fourth wicket. However, when Brad Webster broke the partnership it opened the door for the Cobras, who were able to take wickets regularly over the remainder of the innings as both sides jostled for momentum. Webster, bowling back off his long run, was brilliant for the Cobras with 4-28 off eight overs, which as well as Gorrie also included the big wicket of Marong coach Blume in the 36th over that left the Panthers 6-123. * The Marong-California Gully match wasn't the only thriller in Saturday's round 11 as West Bendigo forced its way into the top four after beating Spring Gully by three runs. Batting first at Ken Wust Oval the Redbacks compiled 185, which was set up by an 83-run stand for the second wicket between Travis O'Connell (55) and Tom Floyd (33) before the home side lost 4-12 to fall from 1-100 to 5-112. But handy contributions from Matt Gallagher (25), Kane Newton (19) and captain Josh Kinsman (17) steadied the Redbacks' innings and helped push their total above 180. All seven Spring Gully bowlers used took a wicket, with Nick Skeen (3-49) and Beauden Rinaldi (2-36) combining for five. In reply Spring Gully looked in the box seat at 4-142 with star batsman Rhys Webb (59) and Byron Perrin (27) at the crease. But Daniel Whiting (3-30) - coming off six-for and a hat-trick the previous week - and Tom Floyd (3-25) combined to take the last six wickets as the Crows collapsed, losing 6-40 to be all out for 182 with five balls left unused as the surging Redbacks won their third game in a row. "It was a massive win for us and huge for the confidence of the boys," West Bendigo captain Kinsman said. "We know a lot of our younger players have the talent and want and this gives them that confidence where they know if they play somewhere near their best they can knock over anyone." * Emu Creek won its clash against United by 39 runs in a battle of the past two grand finalists. Sent into bat at J.G. Edwards Oval, the Tigers struggled to build momentum in their innings after they had been 4-42 before grinding their way to 8-141. Only Alex Code (42) and Mac Whittle (28 n.o.) made more than 20 for the Tigers against an Emus' line-up that had Cameron Moore (2-14 off 8) apply the heat, while inclusion Josh Martyn snared 3-29 off six overs. In reply the reigning premier Emus passed their target four wickets down before finishing at 8-180. Opener Brad Rowe (68) and Alex Collins (48) anchored the Emus' successful run-chase as they inflicted just the second loss of the season on the Tigers. * A century to opener Phil Berry highlighted ladder-leader Mandurang's 103-run win over Sedgwick at Pearce Reserve. Berry continued his solid season with the bat with 100 off 110 balls that featured 19 boundaries and one six, with his ton the 10th century made in the EVCA this season. Berry - who now has 399 runs for the season - and Linton Colclough (47) laid a strong foundation for the Rangas' 8-231 with a 109-run opening partnership. Hunter Austin's 3-38 off eight overs were the best figures for the Rams, who were all out for 128 in reply. Mandurang's Beau Clements has taken over the mantle as the competition's leading wicket-taker, with his 4-28 of eight overs giving him 17 scalps for the season. No.10 Kyal Rasmussen top-scored for the Rams with 24. * Meanwhile, in the Upper Loddon Cricket Association Saturday's round 11 winners were Bridgewater and Boort-Yando in thrilling games both dominated by bowlers where the combined margin was just five runs. Bridgewater (76) defeated Kingower (73) by three runs and Boort-Yando (82) beat Wedderburn (80) by two runs.

