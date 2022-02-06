BDCA ROUND 10 - Sunday ton day for Clohesy, Holmes in victories

sport, cricket, bdca, sunday, ton day, daniel, clohesy, clayton, holmes, strathdale

BDCA ROUND 10 - Bendigo v Eaglehawk | PHOTOS THE Bendigo District Cricket Association's two most prolific run-scorers this season - Strathdale-Maristians' Daniel Clohesy and Bendigo United captain Clayton Holmes - both plundered centuries on the second leg of the weekend round 9-10 double-header on Sunday. Both centuries helped their sides complete 2-0 sweeps of the weekend. Clohesy's breakout season as an opening batsman continued at the expense of Sandhurst at Bell Oval. Eight days after making his maiden first XI century against Eaglehawk, Clohesy added a second as he cracked 126 in the Suns' tally of 7-245 against the Dragons. Clohesy went the aerial route, smacking eight sixes during his 121-ball stay at the crease as his tally of runs for the season increased to 581 from 10 hits. READ MORE - Stockdale cracks hard-hitting ton as Hawks defeat Power Clohesy's class innings included both a 67-run stand for the second wicket with Grant Waldron (19) and 88 for the fourth with James Barri (29). Ben Yarwood's 3-36 off nine overs were the best figures for the Dragons, who in reply were all out for 199 as they lost a fourth-consecutive game. The Dragons had plenty of starts in their innings with seven players getting to double figures, but unlike Clohesy with the Suns, none went on with it, with Ash Gray (37) and Ben Leed (36) their best two with the bat. The ladder-leading Suns spread the load with the ball with Jack Pysing (2-27) and the spin twins of James Vlaeminck (2-27) and Cameron Taylor (2-34) all snaring two wickets apiece. Bendigo United's Holmes outscored Kangaroo Flat on his own in the Redbacks' thumping 148-run win over a disappointing Roos at Dower Park. Holmes whacked 101, while after a superb win on Saturday against Strathfieldsaye that looked like it could have been a turning point for the Roos, they were bundled out for just 95. Holmes' 101 off 107 with four sixes and seven fours was the backbone of Bendigo United's 5-243 after the Redbacks won the toss. The day started well for the Roos when Brent Hamblin (1-32) had opener Tom Starr (0) caught by wicket-keeper Campbell Smith with the score on two. READ MORE - Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye | PHOTOS However, the Roos wouldn't take their next wicket until the Redbacks had reached 166 as Holmes - who now has 446 runs for the season - and Riley Treloar (61) batted the visitors into a position of strength. Kenny Beith (3-60) was the only multiple wicket-taker for the Roos, whose run-chase stalled from the outset after they crashed to 3-4. In an innings where Daniel Barber (31) top-scored, the Roos had five batsmen dismissed for three or less as they were bowled out for under 100 for the second time in three games. Miggy Podosky (2-9), Zane Keighran (2-25), Will Thrum (2-15) and Henry Edwards (2-16) all took two wickets for Bendigo United. Golden Square survived a scare from the winless Huntly-North Epsom to prevail by three wickets at Strauch Reserve. After bowling the Power out for 79 Golden Square was under the pump in its chase at 7-55 and desperately needing a partnership to stave off the home side. And it was Scott Trollope (28 n.o.) and Connor Miller (5 n.o.) who provided the steadying stand Square required as they guided their side over the line, with the visitors finishing at 7-83. Every run was made to be earned in the clash, with the two sides facing a combined 77.2 overs for their 162 runs. In a game dominated by the ball, only Trollope and Huntly-North Epsom opener Adam Ward (23) made more than 20, while 12 players were dismissed for single figures. As well as his key knock with the bat, Trollope also picked up 3-17 with the ball, while Square captain Liam Smith gave little away with his left-arm spin, taking 2-4 off six overs, with the pair among seven Golden Square bowlers who took a wicket. The Power's Iraan Indika also had an impressive day with the ball with 3-9 off nine tight overs, while gun all-rounder Ward (2-19 off 9) also had the clamps on Square. Strathfieldsaye maintained second position on the ladder with a two-wicket win over White Hills at Tannery Lane. Batting first, the Demons grinded their way to 153 in an innings that started disastrously when the Jets' Jed Rodda removed key batsmen Rhys Irwin and captain Mitch Winter-Irving, both for ducks. The bulk of the Demons' runs came from Justin Slattery (47), Ollie Geary (30), Gavin Bowles (23) and No.10 Nick Wharton (22 n.o.). After his early damage with the new ball Rodda finished with 3-29, while left-arm spinner Savith Priyan (3-23) also bagged three wickets. Wickets fell regularly throughout the Jets' innings to the point where the home side was 8-140 as Darcy Hunter joined Priyan at the crease with Strathfieldsaye still 14 runs from victory. With the game up for grabs Hunter (10 n.o.) and Priyan (4 n.o.) held their nerve to guide the Jets to 8-155, bringing up the winning runs in the 42nd over. Earlier, in-form opener Tim Wood (46) top-scored for the Jets, who had to fight their way from a mid-innings collapse as they slumped from 2-78 to 6-90. Linc Jacobs (3-21) and Nick Wharton (2-28) combined for five wickets for the Demons. Fifth-placed Bendigo closed to within one game of the top four after a 54-run victory over Eaglehawk at Atkins Street. The Goers had plenty of contributions in their innings of 6-225 batting first, with all eight batsmen used scoring at least 17. Kyle Humphrys' knock of 42 included getting off the mark with a six off the bowling of Hawks' skipper Nick Farley (2-56), while Joel Bothe (35 n.o.) and Declan Slingo (23) later closed the innings out with a brisk 52-run stand for the sixth wicket. The Hawks were bowled out for 171 in reply despite a career-high knock from Ben Williams. Batting at No.3, left-hander Williams compiled 81 off 98 balls with 10 boundaries and one six. Having one stage been 4-136 the Hawks lost their last six wickets for 35 to be bowled out in the 40th over. Opening bowler Bailey Goodwin's good form with the ball continued for the Goers as - like the day before against Bendigo United - he finished with 3-14. Slingo (3-39) and captain Nathan Fitzpatrick (3-36) also claimed three wickets as the Goers improved to 5-5. Bendigo - 1-1. Lost to Bendigo United; defeated Eaglehawk. Bendigo - 1-1. Lost to Bendigo United; defeated Eaglehawk. Bendigo United - 2-0. Defeated Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat. Eaglehawk - 1-1. Defeated Huntly-North Epsom; lost to Bendigo. Golden Square - 1-1. Lost to Strathdale-Maristians; defeated Huntly-North Epsom. Huntly-North Epsom - 0-2. Lost to Eaglehawk and Golden Square. Kangaroo Flat - 1-1. Defeated Strathfieldsaye; lost to Bendigo United. Sandhurst - 0-2. Lost to White Hills and Strathdale-Maristians. Strathdale-Maristians - 2-0. Defeated Golden Square and Sandhurst. Strathfieldsaye - 1-1. Lost to Kangaroo Flat; defeated White Hills. White Hills - 1-1. Defeated Sandhurst; lost to Strathfieldsaye.

