Bendigo's Soldier's Memorial Institute Military Museum has added another touching tribute to its ranks thanks to a donation from a local family. At a ceremony on February 6, World War I veteran Tom Watt was joined by family and friends to donate a painting by Bendigo and Castlemaine artist Geoff Hocking to the Bendigo and District RSL. Mr Watt's daughter Roslyn Flood said it was time for the family to give back to their local museum. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's Fresh 5 donates meals to workers at Bendigo Health "We're making this donation for lots of reasons, but part of it is that we wanted to support the great work that's being done here at the museum," she said. "We tracked down a relic that has my father and grandfather's name on it in a museum in France, and we wondered why we didn't have something from the family on display here in Bendigo. "Geoff has been a great buddy of ours and has this theme of creating a memorial for soldiers throughout his artistic career and after a conversation with the family, Geoff created this painting. "Without museums and organisations like the RSL, that 'Lest we Forget' tends to happen. OTHER NEWS: "This is only to promote understanding and to add something to the already beautiful centre of town." Bendigo and District RSL president Peter Swandale said it was great to have a historic piece with a modern twist in the museum. "Donations like this are really important because they commemorate all veterans, particularly those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "This is a very modern take on history and it's great to have something that tells a story of World War I in a contemporary way. "We're very thankful to the Watt family and Jeff for this beautiful painting."

