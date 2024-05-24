Bendigo Braves star to remain on sidelines in NBL1 South

The Bendigo Braves will be without star centre Meg McKay for an extended period of the NBL1 South season.
The league's reigning MVP hasn't played since May 5 because of personal reasons.
The 27-year-old released a statement about her future on Friday.
"I just wanted to let you know that I'm currently taking some time out from the games for personal reasons,'' McKay said.
"At this moment in time, I'm unsure when I'll return, and I appreciate your understanding and support during this period. Hopefully, I'm back on the court in no time."
McKay was having another standout season for the Braves, averaging 25.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
The Braves have a 1-2 record in the three games McKay missed and have slipped to sixth on the table with an 8-4 record ahead of this weekend's double-header against Diamond Valley and Sandringham.
The Braves host Diamond Valley in Bendigo on Saturday night and it's a game they should win.
The Eagles are struggling in 14th place on the ladder with three wins and six losses.
Sunday's away game at Sandringham will be a much tougher encounter.
The Sabres sit one place ahead of the Braves on the table and they defeated Bendigo by six points when the two teams met last month.
McKay had 33 points and 11 rebounds in that game, but the Braves were without star guard Amy Atwell.
Two wins from two games this weekend would give the Braves' men's squad a much-needed lift to their play-off credentials.
The Braves are 15th on the ladder with a 5-7 record ahead of their games with Diamond Valley (18th, 2-7) and Sanringham (sixth, 10-6).
The Braves finally had their full squad available last weekend and they looked much-improved in a 1-1 split with Casey and Dandenong.
If not for a sub-par three-point shooting performance against Dandenong (6-29 at 20.7 per cent), the Braves could have taken down a Rangers team that sits second on the ladder.
Saturday night's men's match at Red Energy Arena tips-off at 7pm, with the women's match scheduled to start at 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.