Star duo make timely return for Bendigo Braves ahead of Casey clash

The Bendigo Braves women welcome back two integral members of their starting five for Saturday night's NBL1 South home game against the Casey Cavaliers.
Amy Atwell and Ally Wilson are back on court for the Braves after returning from commitments overseas.
Atwell had a trial with WNBA club the Phoenix Mercury, while Wilson was part of the successful Gangurrus team which qualified for the women's 3x3 basketball at the Paris Olympics.
With starting centre Meg McKay sidelined indefinitely because of illness, Atwell's and Wilson's return is timely for a Braves side that has lost three of its past five matches, including an 84-57 defeat to Frankston last week.
"Ally and Amy arrived back on Wednesday night and they're both chomping at the bit ready to go,'' Braves' coach Mark Alabakov said.
"Amy gave the trial everything and she feels content in that regard, so while I'm sure she's disappointed (she didn't make the Phoenix squad), the way she trained last night certainly suggested she's got a point to prove and that she's not wallowing in any ill feeling.
"It's just motivated her to keep trying to take things to another level. Ally is stoked and in really good spirits and excited to get herself as sharp as possible for Paris."
Even though the Braves were missing three starters, Alabakov said the team had reviewed last week's heavy defeat to Frankston.
"You don't want to be dismissive because you're always judging, are you maxing out or are you playing to capacity?,'' he said.
"In some areas we were and some areas we weren't. I thought last week we were patchy and probably put together two-and-a-half good quarters.
"At this level of competition you have little margin for error at the best of times let alone when you're covering key pieces that are absent."
Saturday night's opponent Casey is struggling with a 2-7 record.
The Braves thrashed the Cavaliers by 30 points when they met in round two. McKay was one of the stars for the Braves that day with 22 points and nine rebounds.
"Without Meg we will have a style rejig on both sides of the ball,'' Alabakov said.
"That will establish a new identity for us and that doesn't happen quickly. We'll be in a little bit of flux in terms of finding our way.
"There'll be times where it clicks and we'll look like world beaters and there'll be times where there'll be coachable moments, which is part of the learning process."
The silver lining to the recent injury concerns and absentees for the Braves was the introduction to NBL1 South of two fresh faces - Jess Smith and Elsie Noonan - who stepped up from Youth League level.
"They got a guernsey a couple of weeks ago and they've started training with us more frequently,'' Alabakov said of Smith and Noonan.
"You wouldn't have a chance to blood kids like that if you weren't in the position we were in. With every difficulty lies opportunity... it just takes an opportunity like that for them to feel validated."
The Braves men also host Casey on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers are on the bottom of the table with a 2-7 record, while the Braves (4-6) sit five places above them in 14th spot.
If the Braves are to be a genuine play-off contender then this is a game they simply must win.
Both the men's and women's teams hit the road on Sunday to play the Dandenong Rangers.
