McKay hungry for more Braves' success after "surreal" 2023

MORE than three months on from their extraordinary season coming to a close, Meg McKay says it's still surreal when reflecting on the achievement of the Bendigo Braves women this year.
Season 2023 in the NBL1 was one of sheer dominance by the Braves women and one that was also littered with individual success for McKay.
Team-wise the Braves women delivered a season of perfection as they went 28-0, culminating in a national championship.
And individually McKay not only won the NBL1 South women's Most Valuable Player award and was named in the All-Star Five, but she also capped her season by delivering a monster performance on the biggest stage in the national championship game.
McKay capped her stunning season by scorching the Norths Bears in the NBL1 Finals championship game with 46 points and 15 rebounds in the Braves' 114-87 win, earning the finals MVP.
And now she's looking forward to trying to do it all again next year having re-committed with the Braves for season 2024.
Next year will be McKay's third season with the Braves women.
She has played played 51 games with the club and won 48 of them while averaging 23.2 points and 12.1 rebounds.
"I'm very excited to be coming back and it was a very easy decision," McKay said on Thursday.
"I really enjoy playing for the Braves; we've got a great group and Mark (Alabakov, coach) knows how to get the best out of everyone.
"It's still a bit surreal in terms of all that we accomplished this year as a team. It's not often in sport where you have a season where just about everything goes your way.
"It was a wonderful experience to be part of and we've now got a title to defend, so, hopefully, we can roll over into next year and keep it going.
"I'm sure the girls will thrive on the challenge of defending a title and there's a real hunger there."
Alabakov describes McKay as one of Australian basketball's "best kept secrets".
"I'm glad she got to showcase her talents against the weekly tough games we had in NBL1 to become the league's MVP and then back that up on the national stage to win the NBL1 National MVP with a match-winning performance in the final," Alabakov said.
"She's a world-class presence at the basket with her sealing, footwork and ability to finish through contact and her work-rate for a post player is second to none in Australian basketball."
McKay is the second re-signing from this year's championship-winning team for the Braves women following Cassidy McLean.
"Cass has been a loyal and dedicated high performer and critical on and off-court contributor in our program from 2020 onwards, culminating in her reaching career best form to help us become NBL1 South and NBL1 national champions," Alabakov said of McLean.
"She improves every year and is showcasing career-best IQ, versatility and leadership. I'm so proud of how far she's come and the direction she's headed."
