Bendigo Advertisersport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Sport/Basketball

McKay hungry for more Braves' success after "surreal" 2023

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 23 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reigning NBL1 South women's MVP Meg McKay has re-signed with the Bendigo Braves women for 2024. Picture by Darren Howe
Reigning NBL1 South women's MVP Meg McKay has re-signed with the Bendigo Braves women for 2024. Picture by Darren Howe

MORE than three months on from their extraordinary season coming to a close, Meg McKay says it's still surreal when reflecting on the achievement of the Bendigo Braves women this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.