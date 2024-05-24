Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

BFNL: Square searching for 120-minute effort, gun Dragons midfielder to miss

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 24 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst's James Coghlan (left) and Golden Square young defender Xavier Carter.
Sandhurst's James Coghlan (left) and Golden Square young defender Xavier Carter.

Sandhurst will be without star midfielder Noah Walsh and classy small forward Joel Wharton for Saturday's grand final rematch against Golden Square.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.