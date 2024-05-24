BFNL: Square searching for 120-minute effort, gun Dragons midfielder to miss

Sandhurst will be without star midfielder Noah Walsh and classy small forward Joel Wharton for Saturday's grand final rematch against Golden Square.
The Dragons are playing it safe with the duo after Walsh suffered quad tightness and Wharton a minor calf strain in their side's 137-point win over South Bendigo a fortnight ago.
Dragons coach Ash Connick said it was just a cautionary decision to keep them out of the Ron Best Memorial Cup match.
"Noah (Walsh) felt on Thursday he could play, but we don't want to turn a two-week injury into six weeks," Connick said.
"And while Joel's (Wharton) strain was on the minor end, we're playing it safe with his history of soft tissue injuries."
It opens the door for Isaac Carracher and Jack Keating to come in for their first senior games of the season.
The pair combined for 20 senior appearances in 2023 and have earned their spot through impressive reserves form.
"Isaac Carracher and Jack Keating come in, and both have been really stiff not to have been playing seniors from the start," Connick said.
"Their pre-seasons were excellent and form in the reserves strong, so we've been keen to get them in, and an opportunity has arised up for them."
Golden Square has made three changes to the side that lost by eight goals at Gisborne, two of which were forced.
Quality defender Zach Shelton will miss the next seven weeks, and young ruck Rory McCrann-Peters four, after they were suspended for engaging in rough conduct on Gisborne skipper Jack Reaper.
Sebastian Pellegrino will make his senior debut for the Bulldogs, replacing Shelton in the back six.
Bulldogs coach Brad Eaton said the loss of Shelton will be felt but is maintaining a next-man-up mentality.
"It's disappointing to lose Zach as he's probably in career-best form," Eaton said.
"Especially this week, considering Sandhurst has some pretty good operators in the forward half, but it just provides an opportunity for others.
"Our backline has been pretty good when our midfield puts enough pressure on, and Zach was a big part of that, but Xavier Carter has been great in his first year of senior footy, Jon Coe is a terrific leader, and Hugh Freckleton is learning the caper down back."
Tanner Rayner returns to the side after spending the last two games in the reserves and will take over the number one ruck mantle from McCrann-Peters.
"He's (Tanner) played a couple of good games in the reserves and worked on the things we spoke about, so he's really keen to get back in the side and have an impact," Eaton said.
Drew Barrett comes in for Zac Tickell as the Bulldog's third change.
Saturday's BFNL standalone blockbuster is the first time the clubs have met since their thrilling grand final last year.
While a lot has changed, more so for Square, there will - as always - be plenty of feeling in a game that means so much to both clubs.
The defending premiers have begun the season 2-3 and shown glimpses of high-quality footy.
But Eaton says the time is now to put it all together against the competition benchmark.
"We've been good in moments and patches throughout the course of the season so far, which has given us some belief, but now it's time to be more consistent and not have lapses that cost us being in positions to win games," Eaton said.
"What better challenge to try and do that against a professional outfit that will test us in every way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.