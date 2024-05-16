Golden Square duo handed combined 11 matches of suspension by tribunal

THE Bendigo Football Netball League tribunal has handed out one of its heaviest sanctions in years, suspending Golden Square defender Zack Shelton for seven matches.
Shelton was suspended by the tribunal on Wednesday night on a report of engaging in rough conduct against Gisborne's Jack Reaper during last Saturday's game at Gardiner Reserve.
Shelton's team-mate, Rory McCrann-Peters, was also suspended for the same incident against Reaper, receiving a four-match penalty for engaging in rough conduct.
Both Golden Square players pleaded guilty after the two reports were referred directly to the tribunal.
Footage of the incident shows Reaper - who was last week announced as the BFNL's inter-league captain - being slung to the ground by Shelton and McCrann-Peters and then laying motionless as play continued around him.
The seven-match suspension rules Shelton - a member of the Bulldogs' premiership team last season - out until Golden Square's return match against Gisborne on July 27 at Wade Street.
Young ruckman McCrann-Peters won't be eligible to play again until the Bulldogs' June 29 match against Strathfieldsaye.
The time Shelton, in particular, will miss is further compounded by the Bulldogs having three weekends off during his suspension due to Golden Square not playing on the weekends of May 18 (split round), June 15 (bye) and July 6 (inter-league).
"Firstly, it's extremely unfortunate what happened to Jack Reaper; he is a terrific player and person and been a great representative of Gisborne and the league for many years," Golden Square coach Brad Eaton said on Thursday.
"It's all about his wellbeing because this sort of stuff is about more than footy... he's a husband, father and a son as well as a team-mate and their captain and you don't want to see what happened happen to anyone.
"There was no malice or intent from our players, but we acknowledge the outcome wasn't great and both our players are very remorseful.
"Zack spoke to Jack and Jack's dad after the game and felt really bad about what happened.
"I know Gisborne didn't seek to pursue it and saw it as something that happened on a football field, but the umpires saw the vision and opted to take it further, which is part of their role.
"As football people we need to understand this is the new norm and that the tribunal has set a fairly hefty precedent.
"There's incidents that occur throughout a lot of games and this sends a message to all players and clubs that if there's any severe injuries that come out of actions, malicious or not, this is going to be how it's handled.
"But as I said earlier, the priority is the welfare of Jack and the duty of care now that all players who go out at any level of footy have to be mindful of. If there is an outcome that is severe and has a high impact on the other player then you really open yourself up to these sort of sanctions."
Under new guidelines unveiled by AFL Victoria ahead of the start of the season, the earliest a player can return to play after suffering a concussion is 21 days post the concussion incident provided they are given medical clearance.
The 21-day minimum for a concussed community footballer, such as Reaper, to be sidelined is an increase from 12 days previously.
"Jack is going through all the right avenues," Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"He saw a specialist on Tuesday and I believe he is going back again on Friday to go through the next stage of it.
"I spoke to him an hour ago and he is feeling a lot better today, but as he found out from the specialist earlier in the week, everyone recovers differently.
"He could be fine until he starts doing some competitive stuff and then he gets a knock and gets headaches that could, for instance, set him back another two weeks, so we will take all the precautions necessary, work through all the tick-off points and make sure he gets back to 100 per cent."
The protocols rule Reaper out of this Saturday's game against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park before the Bulldogs have the following week off.
Meanwhile, also on Wednesday night star Bears Lagoon-Serpentine forward Josh Mellington was found not guilty of striking Bridgewater's Joe Mayes last Saturday.
Mellington had been offered a two-match suspension downgraded to one with an early guilty plea, which the Bears opted to challenge and were successful.
The outcome clears Mellington, who leads the Loddon Valley league goalkicking on 45, to play against Calivil United this Saturday.
