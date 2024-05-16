Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Golden Square duo handed combined 11 matches of suspension by tribunal

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 16 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square duo handed combined 11 matches of suspension by tribunal
Golden Square duo handed combined 11 matches of suspension by tribunal

THE Bendigo Football Netball League tribunal has handed out one of its heaviest sanctions in years, suspending Golden Square defender Zack Shelton for seven matches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.