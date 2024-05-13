Fergus Greene only one of many avenues in BFNL's most potent front six

How, or better yet, who will be able to stop Sandhurst's forward line this season?
Gisborne restricted them to 88 points in round two, but in their three other matches, the Dragons have registered scores of 171, 347, and 167.
Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk have had brilliant starts to 2024 defensively, but how well they'll fare against the Dragons in rounds seven and eight will be one of the most intriguing watches of the season.
There's no doubt Fergus Greene is the number one man in Sandhurst's forward line.
Greene commands every opponent's primary defender, but if your best backman goes to him, who plays on Lachlan Wright or Cobi Maxted?
At most other BFNL clubs, the pair would command full attention, but the young stars are loving life in the Greene shadow.
Then throw in the wildcard of co-coach Bryce Curnow, who, in his two games since coming back from injury, has returned to his traditional role of playing predominantly in attack, it has the makings of one of the most potent BFNL forward lines in recent years.
A new head honcho up forward can sometimes create friction, but so far at the Dragons, Greene is making everyone around him a better player.
While it was his turn to lick the icy pole in Saturday's demolition job of South Bendigo, everyone is having their turn.
Wright nailed a dozen the week before - albeit against Maryborough - Joel Wharton kicked seven goals in the opening two games, and Maxted is playing brilliantly higher up the ground yet has still kicked eight majors for the season.
How well the Dragons are entering forward 50 with their improved ball movement is also an area worth mentioning.
They worked on it religiously over the summer, and while tougher tests than the Bloods await 37 inside 50 marks from 71 entries in ridiculously efficient.
For comparison, Gisborne - who are the Dragons' closest challengers in 2024 - had a similarly big win over the Bloods (155 points) the week prior and managed 21 inside 50 marks from the same amount of entries.
"We did an enormous amount of work in the pre-season on our ball movement and the way we set up forward of the footy, which is so far paying off," Dragons co-coach Ashley Connick told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"It helps when Cobi, Lachlan, Bryce and Fergus are in good form, but it's not just them because it's about using the best option when we go forward.
"When you have a lot of avenues to goal, it's tough for opponents to match up correctly or zone off.
"While he didn't play deep forward on Saturday, we were really happy with Cobi's game (22 disposals, nine marks, seven hit-outs, six inside 50s and a goal).
"At times, he'll be deeper, but he played a bit higher against South Bendigo, and his foot skills entering forward 50 were incredible."
Overall, the start to the season for the premiership favourites has begun as expected.
They are humming, sitting atop the ladder ahead of a week's break before facing Golden Square at Wade Street in the grand final rematch during the round six split round.
"We're in pretty good touch currently and looking forward to some challenges ahead," Connick said.
"Our depth is excellent at the moment.
"We have three or four blokes in the reserves who we're desperate to get in, but they're being kept out by good performances in the seniors.
"The weekend was another example of that with great contributions across the board by a group of players who are in form."
Only two Dragons players had less than 12 disposals against the Bloods.
One was ruckman Connor Sexton, which is fine considering he won the ruck dual, and the other was Joel Wharton, who departed the ground due to a tight calf.
Noah Walsh also missed the second half with quad tightness.
Both are expected to be ready for the Bulldogs clash.
