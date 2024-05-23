Purple e-scooters unleashed across Bendigo as 12-month trial begins

Love them or loathe them, 250 purple e-scooters are now available to be ridden through Bendigo as a 12-month trial begins.
The e-scooters are available for hire at different locations in the Bendigo CBD between 5am and 11pm, seven days a week.
Australian company Beam Mobility will run the trial, with scooters accessible by downloading the Beam app and scanning the QR code on the e-scooters.
The trial will begin in a small area of Bendigo's CBD, with adjustments made as necessary, according to the City of Greater Bendigo.
Key recommendations from the city have shaped the trial, allowing e-scooters to travel up to 20km/h on shared bike paths, not footpaths, with 'no-go' and 'go slow' zones.
The designated area covers the city centre and will include go slow areas such as Bendigo Train Station, Pall Mall and View Street where the e-scooters will automatically reduce speed to 15km/h.
"We are delighted to welcome Beam which operates in over 100 cities and prides itself on having the safest operating track record in the micro-mobility sector," city mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said.
"The 12-month trial is an exciting opportunity to see how the scheme can work in urban Bendigo and benefit residents and visitors.
"The trial aims to improve links between significant precincts and key destinations across the city, assist in better connections to public transport such as buses and trains, and encourage a shift away from cars for shorter trips."
Bendigo was Beam's 39th city of operation, regional operation manager Ned Dale said.
The e-scooters featured technology such as GPS tracking, geofencing and speed limiting technology to ensure safety, as well as tip-resistant dual kickstands, front suspension, triple brakes, wireless charging phone holders, a bluetooth-locked helmet, and swappable batteries.
"We're excited to be bringing our purple e-scooter fleet to the City of Greater Bendigo for the first time, and to be building on the city's public transport offering," Mr Dale said.
"We're committed to investing in the local community, with new technology to improve safety and accessibility of our e-scooters, and new community programs to enable local businesses and community groups to unlock the benefits of shared micro-mobility.
"Safety is our first priority, and we are committed to enforcing safe riding, in collaboration with the police.
"We invest in rider education, prevention and deterrence, but above all, even the safest e-scooter requires a safer rider, and we ask that people do the right thing - that means wear a helmet, follow the road rules."
The e-scooters are charged via battery, which Beam staff would monitor remotely and replace when needed.
Bluetooth, unlockable helmets were provided on each scooter, however riders could wear their own helmets.
"It is important to realise that as the trial operator Beam will be the first point of contact for the 12-month trial so please contact them directly for any matters relating to the purple hire e-scooters," Cr Metcalf said.
"Locally based Beam safety marshals will be patrolling high traffic areas.
"Beam is also engaging with local community stakeholders and organisations which will continue throughout the trial so the operator can adjust and respond to feedback from the community."
The trial area is defined by Lake Weeroona, the Long Gully Trail and Prouses Rd in the north, Nolan Street, Lloyd Street, Murphy Street then Lowndes Street in Kennington, Kennington Village and Edwards Road to La Trobe University.
The south boundary is defined by Wirth Street, Drechsler Street, Houston Street, Russell Street to Myrtle Street in Golden Square and the west boundary covered Myrtle Street to the Calder Highway, Eaglehawk Road and Harrison Street to Fenton Street, looping back to Prouses Road.
Residents and visitors aged over 16 will only be able to hire Beam's e-scooter through the app service and will need to pay $1 to unlock, with the cost per minute starting at $0.51.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.