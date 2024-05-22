Bulldogs skipper Burke leading young pups into a new era at Wade Street

There are few better apprenticeships in country footy for an aspiring captain than learning from Golden Square legendary skipper Jack Geary.
Jayden Burke had been a vice-captain at Wade Street for five years before Geary's departure in the off-season to go coach Cohuna.
Burke was the logical replacement, and under new coach plus close friend Brad Eaton, the man with one of the best sets of hands in the BFNL was appointed as Bulldogs captain.
Every little nugget of gold he acquired through his apprenticeship has been put into effect and will continue needing to as Burke helps guide a young and inexperienced Bulldogs unit.
Bringing their crop of young kids up to speed not just as players but clubman has been top of the agenda for Burke and Eaton.
Reflecting on the early stages of his captaincy tenure, Burke told the Bendigo Advertiser that it was a role he felt ready for.
"I thought even before I had discussions with Brad (Eaton), the captaincy was coming due to the departure of a lot of leaders, so it wasn't really a surprise," Burke said.
"Brad expects us leaders to be tough on the group but also to foster a fun environment because we know we're a developing team.
"We've placed a big emphasis on teaching the kids and new players the club's history.
"I've been here a long time, so I know the Aaron Hawkins's and blokes who played in the 2000s to early 2010s, but these guys don't, so we thought it was imperative to teach them what it means to play for our jumper and what's come before them."
A return to the forward line, where he made a name for himself in the BFNL, has been a huge boost for his captaincy.
Burke spent the 2023 premiership season in defence, where he was one of his side's best intercept defenders.
But the forward line is his home, and with Joel Brett and Braydon Vaz no longer in a Bulldogs uniform, he has quickly become their focal point.
"It has been great to play up forward again, especially with us having a lot of kids in that area of the ground," Burke said.
"It is important for me as a captain to give on-field leadership in a part of the ground where there isn't much.
"But it's been a learning curve for me as well, trying to play at the best of my ability while I also look after the newbies."
Burke isn't your traditional stay-at-home full-forward who sits deep in attack.
One of the better features of his game this season has been his willingness to push up to the wing and provide an outlet target for his midfielders and defenders, which is a role he sees as critical.
"The front six was probably the part of the ground that had the most turnover, so I think being that link player down the line to be around the ball as much as possible is something me and Brad see as very important," Burke said.
"But I feel that's how I generally play anyway, and I lost a bit of weight in the off-season, so being able to use my better fitness by running up and down the ground has helped the team."
Burke knows how important the development of young talls such as Rory McCrann-Peters and Hugh Freckleton is.
McCrann-Peters has got his first crack at senior footy this year but will miss the next four weeks due to suspension, while a move down back for Freckleton has added another string to his bow.
But the one Burke is most excited for is the rawest.
Kai Daniels - brother of New Orleans basketballer Dyson - has returned for his first season of footy since playing in Pyramid Hill's under-18s in 2019.
Daniels has all the athletic attributes to be a premier talent in the BFNL, and Burke is already seeing glimpses of it.
"Kai's had some good and bad moments, but he's very raw," Burke said.
"Once he puts it all together, he'll take the BFNL by storm.
"You can tell he's got the know-how of where to position himself and when to block for his teammates, which most basketballers who transfer to footy don't have."
This Saturday will be the first time Burke's Bulldogs will face Sandhurst since their thrilling grand final in September last year.
While only eight months ago, it has felt like eight years for Bulldogs supporters with the turmoil the club faced in the off-season.
Nonetheless, this game still means just as much.
"Obviously, you don't need to say much to get up and about for these games," Burke said.
"I think Square vs Sandhurst is very similar to Carlton vs Collingwood, where both sides don't really like each other but have a lot of respect.
"We started out the season by playing patches of good footy, but those patches are growing longer every game, and besides our first quarter against Gisborne, there were some really promising signs."
The two clubs will also be playing for the Ron Best Memorial Cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.