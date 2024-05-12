BFNL: Gisborne's scintillating first quarter blitz pushes aside Square

Gisborne delivered a first-round knockout to Golden Square at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday.
While the game finished at a respectable 15.14 (104) to 8.8 (56), the first quarter was anything but, with Gisborne slotting seven goals to one.
It was arguably as good as any side has looked in the BFNL so far this season.
Their ball movement and speed was electric, while the dominance at the contest was an ominous warning that you don't want to face this team at their best in 2024.
Bradley Bernacki kicked three opening-term majors as the brilliant tap work from an in-form Braidon Blake allowed the gun midfielder to routinely burst out of the front of the stoppage and hit the scoreboard.
"I thought the first quarter was some of the best footy we've played in a while, especially considering it was a big game against an arch-rival," Gisborne coach Rob Waters told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"But we did drop away a bit after quarter time, and to Square's credit, they brought a good amount of pressure for the rest of the day.
"It would have been nice to win by more, but they're still a quality outfit even though they've lost some players."
Following a quarter-time rev-up from Square coach Brad Eaton, his side was much more competitive.
However, Eaton was left to lament a first term in which his team was poor at the coalface and as bad on the spread.
"We were on the back foot from the start and didn't really follow the instructions given at training last week," Eaton said.
"We know how dynamic their midfielders are, but unfortunately, we were flat-footed early on and were comfortably beaten away from the contest.
"But it was pleasing that we ran the game out and upped our pressure in the second half.
"Our rucks used a few different techniques to try and nullify Blake, which allowed our midfielders to split the contest, but we needed to be more efficient going forward."
The win meant Gisborne could celebrate club royalty Jarrad Lynch's 200th game in style.
After Tom Strauch nailed the opening goal of the second term, Lynch responded and brought the crowd to life with a major of his own.
Waters arrived at Gardiner Reserve in 2020, the year Lynch decided to relinquish the senior captaincy.
But Waters knew from the get-go how important the stalwart was to the club.
"Jarrad's (Lynch) been here a lot longer than me, but I remember the stories I heard about him when I arrived," Waters said.
"The club was at a low ebb, and he was fantastic at holding a young group together.
"He was at every sponsorship photoshoot and every meeting.
"He doesn't speak often, but when he does, everyone listens.
"There's nobody held in higher regard than him at Gisborne, and he's a walk-up hall of famer."
Defender Liam Spear took on extra duties in the second half after his skipper, Jack Reaper, was forced from the field just before the main break.
Spear's ability to use his leg speed and good disposal of half-back is well documented, but Waters was thrilled that when the chips were down behind the footy, the young leader stood tall.
"Liam is 23 years of age and right in the prime of his career," Waters said.
"Reaper goes down, so he becomes the number one defender in the second half and does a fantastic job.
"It's OK to be that high half-back, but sometimes you've got to earn your keep, and he did that.
"He's worked so hard and is getting the reward for it, so he's going to be a good player in this league for a very long time."
Gisborne faces a big test of their credentials at Eaglehawk in round six.
